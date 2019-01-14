"Our Lives" App goes to GoFundMe to Keep Young African Americans Safer

|By PR Newswire
|January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
AURORA, Colo., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitchell Solutions, LLC, announced the launch of the "Our Lives" Project, a new app and website that intends to offer an easy and actionable online training program to teach young people of color how to safely interact with law enforcement. Although the app will primarily focus on offering safety tips and guidance, it may also be used to build trust between local police and the communities they serve.
"This is still a sadly common problem that should no longer exist, and our goal for the app is to help bring down the number of Police shootings of unarmed African Americans to zero," stated Marvin Mitchell, the Project's Leader.
"Too many police encounters result in injuries because the police fear suspicious moves, and even law-abiding young people oftentimes do not know how to properly react when confronted by police. They may get nervous and move in a way that triggers a negative police response. With the right approach, lives can be saved, the police can also feel safer, and everybody wins," Mr. Mitchell commented.
According to the Washington Post's "Fatal Force" report, there were 995 fatal police encounters in 2018 and 41 of the deceased were unarmed. Half of these fatalities affected people of color. The report does not account for injured people who were not killed. " This number should be zero, and I believe free and easily accessible education offers that possibility," Mitchell added.
The "Our Lives" App will offer a free, universally accessible, and straightforward online training program. Any person, regardless of location or ethnicity, will be able to take it and users will be able to test themselves with a series of what-if police encounter scenarios. Once the user has answered how he would handle specific situations, his selected multiple-choice answers will be systemically reviewed and automatically generate feedback. When all the questions have been answered, each user will be given a test score—which will ideally lead the user to identify potentially risky behavior, and hopefully, adapt his/her reactions to the safest response to Law Enforcement encounters.
The Development Team is using information obtained from the National Black Police Association as the foundation of the curriculum, and half of the project's funding is being raised using "Go Fund Me". The campaign, live at http://bit.ly/FundOurLives, is seeking funds that are needed to pay the Software Developers who are transforming the training program into an online application.
For more information, please contact
Marvin Mitchell, President
PO Box 371432, Denver CO 80237
720-284-9450
[email protected].
SOURCE Mitchell Solutions, LLC
