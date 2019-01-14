EPIC Extends Exchange Offer, to Sell EPIC Silver Coin, Files for Brokerage License, and Seeks OTCIQ “Current Information”

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC” or “Company”) and Ronald S. Tucker announced “that the Board of Directors has extended the exchange date of one share of common stock to one share of its Series A 5% Convertible Preferred Stock from January 31 to March 29, 2019, that EPIC and its subsidiary, EPICcoin LLC, is expected to commence selling EPIC Silver Coins January 31, 2019, and will offer initial purchasers an incentive to purchase EPIC Silver Coins, that EPIC has filed documentation with FINRA to obtain Licenses to operate its subsidiary EPIC Online Brokers, LLC, and that EPIC expects to have OTCMarkets current ‘Yield’ sign changed to ‘current information.’”
Exchange Offer
The Company has extended the exchange offer to March 29, 2019, in order to allow new purchasers of its common stock to acquire shares of common stock for the exchange. From this date to March 29, 2019, the present Preferred Shareholders will not be permitted to exchange their shares of Preferred Stock to common stock. This restriction is imposed to prevent current Preferred Stock shareholders from converting their preferred shares in to 2 shares of common stock and then exchange the converted common stock for preferred stock on a one to one basis.
EPICcoin Methodology
EPIC has developed a methodology where EPIC’s subsidiary EPICcoin, LLC, will sell the EPIC Silver Coin that will be converted into the EPICcoin™ a digital currency, and EPIC anticipates that EPICcoin, LLC, will start selling the EPIC Silver Coin on EPICcoin, LLC’s, BuyEPICcoins.com website on January 31, 2019.
EPIC and EPICcoin, LLC, plan to provide initial purchases of EPIC Silver Coin with an incentive.
About EPIC
EPIC is different kind of crypto company. It and its subsidiaries have developed a methodology that creates a usable digital currency enabling consumers to purchase basic products and services from standard retail and wholesale companies, including its subsidiaries EPIC Online Brokers, LLC and EPICcoinEx™ LLC.
Digital currencies must have and maintain a relatively stable price to be used in financial and commercial transactions. Cryptocurrencies generally are not a usable digital currency, because of their extreme price fluctuations. The price fluctuations create a lack of confidence, acceptance, and utilization in mainstream commercial and retail markets. EPIC’s digital currency will have a variable but stable price and possess an inherent potential for value appreciation.
Cryptocurrencies, for the most part, are a reckless speculative investment under the pretext of being a digital currency.
The EPICcoin™, to avoid being a reckless speculative investment, can be bought and sold through EPICcoinEx, LLC, which will maintain a bid and offering price at a calculated value with respect to the quoted spot price of silver. EPICcoin™ does have an element of speculation because it has a quoted price. An increase in price could give it greater purchasing power, but a decrease in price would reduce its purchasing power.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005285/en/
