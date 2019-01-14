HD Map Market is Estimated to Witness Significant Growth Owing to High Demand From Semi-autonomous & Connected Automobiles Sector: Radiant Insights, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
Global HD Map Market is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the high demand for semi-autonomous and connected automobiles. HD (High Definition) maps HD maps offer detailed information to the driver that includes clear-cut illustration of road ahead and details of the surroundings. They are specially designed for self-driving purposes. These maps are extremely precise and offer high precision at centimeter level. HD map market is driven by factors like increasing awareness about enhanced technologies used in automobile mapping and concept of sophisticated autonomous vehicle. Moreover, implementation of intelligent PDAs (personal digital assistance) is also expected to fuel the market. However, poor internet connection limits HD maps to detect road, weather, and traffic conditions is hampering the growth of market. Easy availability of location-based services, introduction of autonomous driving and acceptance of digital maps by mobile phone manufacturers are some of the trends observed in the market. Increasing focus on expanding operations in different regions is expected to offer opportunities to the market players. HD map market is categorized on the basis of component, application, and geography. On the basis of component, market is divided into cameras, positioning systems, (IMU) inertial measurement unit, and LiDAR. Cameras and LiDAR segments are expected to lead the market since they play major role in the automobiles. Based on application, market is divided into internet firms, automobile makers, sensor vendors and digital map providers.
Automobile makers segment is expected to hold larger share of market due to the growing demand for vehicles with navigation system for cars and progressing online taxi services like Uber and Ola. Geographically, HD map market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to speedy adoption of modern technologies. Asia Pacific is also expected to register significant share of the market due to developing automobile industry and rise in demand for automobile. Middle East and Africa is also expected to lead the market due to increasing online car rental services. The major players in HD map market are Google, Here, TomTom, Mapmyindia, Alibaba (AutoNavi), Sandborn, and NavInfo. The global HD Map market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for HD Map from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the HD Map market.
Access 102 page research report with TOC on "HD Map Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-hd-map-market
- Leading players of HD Map including:
- Here
- TomTom
- Alibaba (AutoNavi)
- Navinfo
- Mapmyindia
- Sandborn
- Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- Network
- Application
- Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- ADAS
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Others
- Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
- Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
About Radiant Insights, Inc.:
At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.
Contact:
Michelle Thoras.
Corporate Sales Specialist
Radiant Insights, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0054
Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com
SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.
