Vesta Launches Guaranteed Payment and Fraud Prevention Solutions for e-Commerce

|January 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
NRF 2019 – Vesta Corporation, a pioneer in guaranteed payment and fraud protection technologies, has launched three payment solutions – Guaranteed Payments, Guaranteed Gateway and Guaranteed Acquiring – that enable e-commerce companies to grow their business by focusing on revenue rather than risk.
Vesta has a 20-year history of delivering proven payment solutions that drive revenue, maximize efficiencies and eliminate fraud liability for leading brands. The company pioneered the processing of fully guaranteed card-not-present (CNP) payment transactions for the telecommunications industry and has steadily broadened its suite of solutions to support e-commerce merchants in other sectors. Now, in response to the exploding demand for risk and payment solutions for digital commerce, Vesta has unbundled its time-tested and market-approved solutions to provide customers with more choice, allowing them to implement the options that best meet their specific needs.
- Guaranteed Payments leverages Vesta’s advanced fraud prevention technology and proprietary risk database to deliver real-time fraud decisioning and protection. Assessing e-commerce transactions in real time reduces friction and maximizes the number of payments accepted, while the resulting seamless customer experience improves customer acquisition, decreases abandonment, drives sales and increases brand loyalty. Vesta customers have zero fraud liability for accepted transactions, meaning no chargebacks, fines or fees related to third-party fraud or unauthorized charges.
- Guaranteed Gateway pairs proven fraud prevention and e-commerce payment processing to create a comprehensive solution that simplifies merchant operations through a single point of integration. Guaranteed Gateway includes financial settlement, refund processing and chargeback management services, as well as support for multicurrency transactions, delivering full security through tokenization and point-to-point encryption for CNP transactions.
- Guaranteed Acquiring is the industry’s only single-source acquiring solution with fully integrated fraud protection. This premier offering combines merchant processing and settlement, fraud prevention, and chargeback management in a comprehensive solution that enables customers to focus on their core business needs while seamlessly scaling with growth. Guaranteed Acquiring improves financial performance through increased acceptance and lower operational costs and “future proofs” companies against evolving payment, technology and regulatory challenges.
“Our telco customers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telcel and Rogers, have long benefited from our bundled solutions,” said Tracy Metzger, chief operating officer at Vesta. “Now we’ve packaged and priced these offerings individually to allow a wider range of e-commerce businesses — whether they operate in retail, wholesale or distribution — to choose the approach that aligns most closely with their requirements. Whatever option they select, Vesta customers have zero fraud liability for accepted transactions, so they can pursue digital commerce opportunities with confidence.”
All Vesta solutions enable e-commerce companies to boost revenue through increased acceptance and a seamless customer experience while at the same time reducing operational costs and eliminating losses due to fraud, chargebacks and compliance issues.
To learn more, visit www.trustvesta.com or stop by the Vesta booth (#1711) at NRF 2019, Jan. 13-15.
About Vesta
Vesta Corporation is the leader in guaranteed e-commerce payment solutions. Founded in 1995, Vesta began as a pioneer in processing fully guaranteed card-not-present (CNP) payment transactions for the telecommunications industry. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its solutions and solidified its position as the leader in guaranteed digital payments. Today, Vesta processes and protects over $18 billion in transactions annually. The company’s flexible and scalable solutions enable its customers to eliminate fraud and increase revenue by delivering secure, frictionless transactions that maximize acceptance and improve the customer experience, all backed by a zero-fraud-liability guarantee. Vesta has 235 employees and four corporate offices located throughout the Americas and Europe. For more information, visit www.trustvesta.com.
