NICE Actimize Scores Best-in-Class Ranking in Aite Group’s “AIM Evaluation: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring Solution Vendor Landscape Report 2019”

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, and a leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has achieved a Best-in-Class ranking in Aite Group’s “AIM (Aite Impact Matrix) Evaluation: Trade Surveillance and Monitoring Solution Vendor Landscape Report 2019”, achieving best-in-class ratings in the categories of vendor stability, client strength and product features with the highest average score among this year’s 12 participating vendors.

According to the Aite Group report, “After evaluating functionality, coverage, stability, and diversity along with customer reference ratings, the drivers behind NICE Actimize’s leadership position in the industry become clear: their Markets Surveillance solution offers an expansive range of features and maintains a consistent focus on developing and offering advanced analytics and next-gen functionality, and customer reference feedback indicates that their execution in product offerings does not disappoint.”

Aite also highlighted NICE Actimize’s top three product initiatives over the past three years, noting the launch of its behaviorial analytics solution, its analytics for high frequency trading; and holistic correlations. The report also noted that in the next 12-18 months, NICE Actimize will be focused on initiatives that include an advanced rule authoring tool, tuning and simulation, and expanding its cloud solution set.

Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize

"We thank the analyst team at Aite Group for recognizing our industry-leading product innovations and the importance we place on supporting our expanding global customer base. As the markets and communications surveillance categories continue to grow, our advancements in next-generation technology are poised to be a key differentiator for us.”

Spencer Mindlin, Aite Group Analyst

“As firms are increasingly preferring to buy rather than build their surveillance and monitoring technology, and new customer categories, including buy-side firms, lower-tier sell-side firms, market centers in the emerging and frontier markets, continue to become more entrenched in surveillance technology investment, the vendor market is expected to grow at a yearly double-digit rate for at least the next three years. Aite Group estimates that trade and market surveillance technology has been expanding at an average growth rate of 15.5% per year since 2010, and will surpass US$1billion by 2021.”

