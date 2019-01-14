Indegy CEO to Demystify Active versus Passive Industrial Security Approaches at S4x19 Conference

|By Business Wire

January 14, 2019 06:35 AM EST
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Barak Perelman will present a deep dive session on “Active” versus “Passive” cyber security monitoring and threat detection in industrial control system (ICS) environments at S4x19 in Miami Beach.
WHO:
Barak Perelman is CEO and Co-Founder of Indegy, a leading industrial cyber security company. Prior to founding Indegy, Barak led several multi-million dollar cyber security projects for the elite 8200 Unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He has more than 15 years of hands-on experience in cyber security and protection of critical infrastructures.
WHAT:
|One of the leading topics of conversation in the emerging field of industrial cyber security is whether to deploy active versus passive detection of threats. In this session, “Active or Passive Detection - Which is Better and Do I Have to Choose?”, Barak will dispel the myths and misperceptions associated with each approach. He will explain the strengths, limitations and pitfalls to avoid when deploying “active” versus “passive” security mechanisms in operational technology environments. In addition, Barak will present a reference framework that combines elements of both models to provide visibility, security and control that extends to the backplane configurations of individual ICS devices.
WHERE:
|S4x19 Conference, the Fillmore Miami Beach in the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
WHEN:
|January 15, 2019, 10:45-11:15 EST
HOW:
To schedule a conversation with Barak Perelman contact Marc Gendron at [email protected] or 781-237-0341. For more information or to register, visit: https://s4xevents.com.
About S4x19
Now in its 12th year, the S4x19 Conference in Miami South Beach, FL is where the top people in ICS security discuss advanced ICS security, OT and IIoT. S4x19 will be held from Jan 14-17, 2019. Additional details are available at https://s4xevents.com/. Follow on Twitter (#S4x19), LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world. For more information visit www.indegy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
