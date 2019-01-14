Gilat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 12

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 06:49 AM EST
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Conference Call and Webcast
Following the release, Yona Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Adi Sfadia, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat's fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and participate in a question and answer session:
Date: Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-888-668-9141
International: (972)3-918-0609
A simultaneous Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: www.veidan-stream.com/gilatq4-2018.html
The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website and through the link above.
Conference Call Replay
Start: February 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST / 19:00 IST
End: February 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST / 19:00 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-888-326-9310
International: (972)-3-925-5901
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Comm-Partners LLC
June Filingeri, President
+1-203-972-0186
[email protected]
