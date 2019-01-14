FOTO's CMS-Designated Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) Provides Rehab Therapists Extensive Choice in Measure Selection

|By PR Newswire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO), a provider of web-based patient outcomes management solutions, risk-adjusted functional assessments, and predictive analytics, is pleased to announce its endorsement as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2019.
"This QCDR designation further solidifies FOTO as the leading outcomes management solution in rehab therapy," says Christopher Hayes, Chief Technology Officer for FOTO, Inc. "FOTO's experience driving compliance for physical therapists (PTs) and occupational therapists (OTs), long-standing history as a CMS endorsed registry, and commitment to patient outcomes, makes FOTO the system of choice for trusted data collection and reporting for CMS payment programs."
The QCDR enables PTs and OTs to submit MIPS (Merit-based Incentive System) data for the 2019 reporting period. FOTO has the most experience providing registry services to PTs and OTs, holding CMS registry endorsements each year since 2009.
Flexible reporting options are available. The QCDR is interfaced with several EHR (electronic health record) systems— providing eligible clinicians a seamless end-to-end electronic reporting option. Clinicians' quality outcome and process measures, plus improvement activities, will be automated for submission to CMS's QPP (Quality Payment Program). FOTO's API is available to any documentation solution that would like to participate in this program.
FOTO's QCDR was designed so MIPS-reporting rehab therapists are positioned to succeed in 2019 scoring. Not only does the registry provide both MIPS categories required for PT and OT reporting during 2019 (Quality Measures and Improvement Activities), FOTO also offers the most extensive list of MIPS Clinical Quality Measures (CQMs) for reporting (19), including seven NQF (National Quality Forum) endorsed measures, plus an exclusive QCDR measure. Since CMS chooses the top-six scoring quality measures for each reporting clinician or group, it's optimal to submit more than the minimum required. Utilizing a QCDR that captures the most quality measures possible throughout the reporting period (the calendar year), like FOTO's, provides clinicians extensive choice when selecting measures that best fit the needs of their patient populations.
Private practice providers who use the FOTO Outcomes Manager solution are encouraged to consider their choices for participation in the MIPS program during 2019. For the small number of PTs and OTs who are not required, or are excluded, this year, there is still the benefit of choosing between CMS's Opt-in Participation or Voluntarily Participation models—whichever is most applicable to their situation. Hayes points out that private practice clinicians might consider "reviewing a recent 12-month snapshot of Medicare B reimbursements and multiply that by various payment adjustment scenarios, e.g., 1% or 2%, to help discern potential business impacts and consider value vs. risk." Hayes adds, "2019 offers a ramp-up period since PTs and OTs are required to submit data for only two performance categories (Quality and Improvement Activities) instead of all four categories that will be mandatory in subsequent years. It's a nice time to get your feet wet with MIPS reporting and take advantage of the fact that FOTO's Outcomes Manager puts the reporting data practically at your fingertips."
About FOTO
Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO) is a healthcare data analytics company that has been continuously improving solutions to efficiently measure and reliably report patient functional outcomes for the physical rehabilitation industry for 26 years. FOTO's web-based measurement solutions are used by clinicians to determine fair and accurate risk-adjusted predictions of the expected improvement in patients' functional health.
FOTO manages 21 million patient health assessments and its data has been cited in more than 100 peer-reviewed medical journals. Visit www.FOTOinc.com for more information. FOTO, Inc. is owned by a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group and Level Equity.
CONTACT: Renee Vandall, VP, Marketing, 412-235-4224, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fotos-cms-designated-qualified-clinical-data-registry-qcdr-provides-rehab-therapists-extensive-choice-in-measure-selection-300777010.html
SOURCE Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO)
