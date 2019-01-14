Super X-Fi Entering New Market after Historic Win at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology crossed the finish line at CES 2019 achieving its best awards showing ever, with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography scoring 10 awards from the world's leading consumer electronics media in a convincing manner.
These awards are:
- AVS Forum 'Best of CES 2019'
- TechRadar Awards 2019 'CES Top Pick'
- Overclock 'Best of CES 2019'
- 'SoundGuys Best of CES Award'
- Eteknix 'Best of CES 2019'
- Android Authority 'Best Audio of CES 2019'
- PC World 'Best of CES 2019' (for SXFI AIR)
- PC World 'Best of CES 2019' (for SXFI THEATER)
- Aktualne 'Best of CES 2019'
- Tech Buyer's Guide 'Best of CES 2019 (Personal Audio)'
"10 awards?! Wow!! What to say... I'm speechless! We are truly, truly honored and incredibly ecstatic! A big 'Thank you' to all the supportive media. The honor really belongs to the Super X-Fi team. They have worked insanely hard to achieve this unheard-of and 'near-perfect' score of 10 awards for a single technology. It's like winning an unprecedented number of Oscars for a single movie," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.
This breakthrough technology, which accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of recreating the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system in a pair of headphones, has truly captured the imagination of many at CES 2019. This innovation has evidently attained far-reaching endorsement, which is personified by the rare achievement of one technology single-handedly winning these many awards at CES, where typically even the most inventive of innovations win less than a handful of awards.
Word had spread fast amongst the visitors following the worldwide launch of Super X-Fi, and the Creative showcase room was inundated with walk-in requests for the demo sessions, which were mostly at full house right up to the last day of the event. Many major news media, such as CNN, ABC, Yahoo! News, Die Welt, Czech News Center, Straits Times, Business Times and Channel NewsAsia attended and were as blown away as everybody else.
Amongst the many audio enthusiasts and experts who attended, most admitted that while they were initially skeptical on the veracity of Super X-Fi's claims; after the demo sessions, they found themselves making remarks like 'simply mind-blowing,' 'easily the best demo of all,' 'I'm not going back to normal headphone audio,' 'I'm getting goosebumps,' 'This is witchcraft!' Some of them came wanting to debunk what they felt were hyperbolic claims, but admitted after the demo that these claims were in fact 'understated.'
The strong interest was not lost on other players in the audio industry, with visits from a few major players.
"Others are trying to enter this space and are copying our marketing ideas. As imitation is the best form of flattery, I welcome all these attempts. Actually, such buzz serves to educate the market, telling more people headphone audio is wrong or unnatural. And only Super X-Fi can give you the real thing here and now," said Sim.
Super X-Fi Enters OEM Market
In the immediate aftermath, Creative announced that it will be entering the OEM market aiming to bring Super X-Fi solutions to a much larger pool of users.
"This unprecedented sweep of awards amid overwhelmingly positive response from all the media attendees and OEM partners has accelerated our plans to enter the OEM market immediately. In fact, many large OEM partners are pushing us to integrate Super X-Fi onto their products as soon as possible. This will be an exciting new phase for us, as the OEM market is potentially hundreds of times larger than the market for Creative's Super X-Fi products," added Sim.
For more information on Super X-Fi, visit sxfi.com.
About Creative
Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.
In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.
In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.
This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster, the BlasterX logo, X-Fi and Sonic Carrier are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Creative Technology Ltd
Edwin Ong
(65) 6895 4094
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-x-fi-entering-new-market-after-historic-win-at-ces-2019-300777485.html
SOURCE Creative
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST