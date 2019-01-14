Super X-Fi Entering New Market after Historic Win at CES 2019

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology crossed the finish line at CES 2019 achieving its best awards showing ever, with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography scoring 10 awards from the world's leading consumer electronics media in a convincing manner.

These awards are:

AVS Forum 'Best of CES 2019' TechRadar Awards 2019 'CES Top Pick' Overclock 'Best of CES 2019' 'SoundGuys Best of CES Award' Eteknix 'Best of CES 2019' Android Authority 'Best Audio of CES 2019' PC World 'Best of CES 2019' (for SXFI AIR) PC World 'Best of CES 2019' (for SXFI THEATER) Aktualne 'Best of CES 2019' Tech Buyer's Guide 'Best of CES 2019 (Personal Audio)'

"10 awards?! Wow!! What to say... I'm speechless! We are truly, truly honored and incredibly ecstatic! A big 'Thank you' to all the supportive media. The honor really belongs to the Super X-Fi team. They have worked insanely hard to achieve this unheard-of and 'near-perfect' score of 10 awards for a single technology. It's like winning an unprecedented number of Oscars for a single movie," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.

This breakthrough technology, which accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of recreating the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system in a pair of headphones, has truly captured the imagination of many at CES 2019. This innovation has evidently attained far-reaching endorsement, which is personified by the rare achievement of one technology single-handedly winning these many awards at CES, where typically even the most inventive of innovations win less than a handful of awards.

Word had spread fast amongst the visitors following the worldwide launch of Super X-Fi, and the Creative showcase room was inundated with walk-in requests for the demo sessions, which were mostly at full house right up to the last day of the event. Many major news media, such as CNN, ABC, Yahoo! News, Die Welt, Czech News Center, Straits Times, Business Times and Channel NewsAsia attended and were as blown away as everybody else.

Amongst the many audio enthusiasts and experts who attended, most admitted that while they were initially skeptical on the veracity of Super X-Fi's claims; after the demo sessions, they found themselves making remarks like 'simply mind-blowing,' 'easily the best demo of all,' 'I'm not going back to normal headphone audio,' 'I'm getting goosebumps,' 'This is witchcraft!' Some of them came wanting to debunk what they felt were hyperbolic claims, but admitted after the demo that these claims were in fact 'understated.'

The strong interest was not lost on other players in the audio industry, with visits from a few major players.

"Others are trying to enter this space and are copying our marketing ideas. As imitation is the best form of flattery, I welcome all these attempts. Actually, such buzz serves to educate the market, telling more people headphone audio is wrong or unnatural. And only Super X-Fi can give you the real thing here and now," said Sim.

Super X-Fi Enters OEM Market

In the immediate aftermath, Creative announced that it will be entering the OEM market aiming to bring Super X-Fi solutions to a much larger pool of users.

"This unprecedented sweep of awards amid overwhelmingly positive response from all the media attendees and OEM partners has accelerated our plans to enter the OEM market immediately. In fact, many large OEM partners are pushing us to integrate Super X-Fi onto their products as soon as possible. This will be an exciting new phase for us, as the OEM market is potentially hundreds of times larger than the market for Creative's Super X-Fi products," added Sim.

For more information on Super X-Fi, visit sxfi.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.

This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster, the BlasterX logo, X-Fi and Sonic Carrier are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Creative Technology Ltd

Edwin Ong

(65) 6895 4094

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-x-fi-entering-new-market-after-historic-win-at-ces-2019-300777485.html

SOURCE Creative