Millennials and Gen Z Are Up to Three Times More Likely to Pay for Expedited Shipping, According to LaserShip's E-Commerce Shipping Survey, Conducted by Hanover Research

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
VIENNA, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaserShip, an e-commerce parcel carrier servicing the eastern and Midwest U.S., published a white paper with findings from its first annual E-Commerce Shipping Needs Survey. Conducted by Hanover Research, the survey finds that shipping expectations vary by generation and shopping frequency. The survey highlights the importance for retailers to offer fast and free shipping and returns in 2019, and the increasing desire for expedited shipping options among consumers.
"The survey results provide retailers, carriers and other verticals within the e-commerce life cycle unique insights into the next generations' shopping and behavior patterns," says Josh Dinneen, senior vice president of LaserShip and author of the white paper. "Generation Z and millennials know what they want, and there is a real opportunity to stay ahead of the curve." Dinneen oversees revenue strategies, sales, marketing and call center operations at LaserShip. Prior to his current role, Dinneen was vice president of supply chain at LaserShip, where he was responsible for the creation of LaserShip's e-commerce hub-and-spoke delivery network.
Shipping is integral to the overall e-commerce experience and consumers choose where to shop based on shipping costs and delivery times, according to the survey. However, the survey also reveals that there are gaps between what retailers are charging for shipping and returns and what shoppers want. Key findings include:
- 1. The need for speed: Shoppers want their merchandise quickly and younger generations are willing to pay a premium for that convenience. A third of those surveyed rank fast delivery as the most important consideration when shopping online, and 63 percent of consumers expect their items to be delivered within three days.
- 2. Free is key: Half of shoppers surveyed have abandoned a shopping cart due to high shipping fees and the top reason consumers stop buying from an online retailer is because of high shipping costs. Free or discounted shipping is the second most important consideration for shoppers.
- 3. Free returns differentiate: Three quarters of those surveyed look for the ability to return items for free when choosing where to shop online. However, despite the importance consumers place on free returns, nearly half of all retailers charge for returns.
To download a free copy of the full white paper or to view the infographic, visit: https://www.lasership.com/resources.php.
About the survey:
Findings are based on a survey commissioned by LaserShip and conducted by Hanover Research in Q3 2018 of 1,014 U.S. online shoppers about shipping and delivery experiences. The survey includes responses from Generation Z (23 percent), millennials (22 percent), Generation X (26 percent), and baby boomers and older (29 percent). Geographically, shoppers represented urban (26 percent), suburban (57 percent), and rural (15 percent) areas. Respondents were classified by shopping behavior as casual (20 percent), intermediate (41 percent), and avid (39 percent) shoppers. Percentages may not add up to 100 percent due to rounding. Some respondents chose not to answer certain demographic questions.
About LaserShip, Inc.:
LaserShip is an e-commerce delivery company providing last-mile solutions through an integrated hub-and-spoke delivery network for e-tailers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the eastern and Midwest U.S. for some of the largest retailers. For more information about LaserShip, visit https://www.lasership.com
About Hanover Research:
Founded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global market research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a unique, fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account executives to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover was named a Top 50 Market Research Firm by the American Marketing Association in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and has also been twice named a Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Company. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit https://www.hanoverresearch.com.
SOURCE LaserShip
