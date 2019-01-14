Marine Technology Society Welcomes President Dr. Richard Spinrad

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Marine Technology Society (MTS), the premier forum for the exchange of information and ideas in marine science and technology for academia, government, and industry, welcomes Dr. Richard W. (Rick) Spinrad as its new President this January. Dr. Spinrad succeeds Donna Kocak of Harris Corporation, who served as President from 2017-2018. Captain Zdenka Willis (USN, Ret) was also announced as the President-Elect.
An internationally recognized scientist and executive with more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Spinrad has served as the Chief Scientist for NOAA under the Obama administration, and previously as the Vice President for research at Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis, Oregon, and from 2005 until 2010, as the head of NOAA's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and the head of the National Ocean Service.
Dr. Spinrad has extensive experience in environmental research, management, and teaching. He was a leader in the development of the nation's first-ever ocean research priorities and established the U.S. Navy's environmental research strategy. He has directed federal research programs and served on the faculty of three major universities. He has been published in pre-eminent peer-reviewed journals and awarded highest honors from three international professional societies.
Dr. Spinrad began his career as a research scientist at the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine, where he worked on underwater optics and radiative transfer. From there, he went on to serve as President of Sea Tech, Inc. in Corvallis, Oregon (1986-1987) and then joined the Office of Naval Research (ONR) as a program manager (1987-1988).
From 1988 to 1993, Dr. Spinrad served as the director of the ocean biology, optics, and chemistry division (1988-1993) and the director of the ocean, atmosphere and space modeling and prediction division (1993-1994), both at ONR. During this time, he also served as an adjunct professor in oceanography at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia (1994-1997).
Dr. Spinrad also has experience in the non-profit sector having served as executive director for research and education at the Consortium for Oceanographic Research and Education, Inc. (CORE) in Washington, D.C. (1994-1999, with then-President ADM James D. Watkins). While at CORE, Dr. Spinrad supervised research studies of midshipmen as an adjunct associate professor at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. (1996-1999).
As technical director for the Oceanographer of the United States Navy (1999-2003), Dr. Spinrad served as the senior civilian advisor to the U.S. Navy on operational oceanographic and meteorological research and operations. He also established the priorities for the U.S. Navy investment in application of oceanographic products to fleet operations.
During his first tenure at NOAA, Dr. Spinrad served as the head of NOAA's National Ocean Service (2003-2005) and Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (2005-2010). During this time, he successfully negotiated the United States' position in establishing a global tsunami warning system, co-led the development of the White House Ocean Research Priorities Plan, and established agency-wide policies for scientific integrity and independence, among other accomplishments.
While serving as vice president for research at OSU, Dr. Spinrad oversaw a nearly $300-million-sponsored research program in the full spectrum of life, natural, physical, and social sciences for 12 colleges and 18 center and institutes. He developed the infrastructure for engaging industry, which resulted in a 42-percent increase in commercially-sponsored research over two years.
Dr. Spinrad received his B.A. in earth and planetary sciences from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He received his M.S. and Ph.D. both in oceanography from Oregon State University. He holds a Chartered Marine Scientist certificate from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology in London, England.
He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including: the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award (2003), the Distinguished Civilian Service Award from the U.S. Navy (2003), the Presidential Distinguished Rank Award (2009), and the Alumni Fellow Award from Oregon State University (2010).
He is affiliated with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Meteorological Society, the American Geophysical Union, The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, The Oceanography Society, the Marine Technology Society, and others. His research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals.
**
The Marine Technology Society was incorporated in June 1963 to give members of academia, government and industry a common forum for the exchange of information and ideas. Our mission is to: facilitate a broader understanding of the relevance of marine technology to wider global issues by enhancing the dissemination of marine technology information; promote and improve marine technology and related educational programs; advance the development of the tools and procedures required to explore, study and further the responsible and sustainable use of the oceans. To learn more, visit http://www.mtsociety.org.
Press inquiries please contact MTS at (202) 827-7170 or by email at [email protected].
SOURCE Marine Technology Society
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 13, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 13, 2019 01:00 PM EST