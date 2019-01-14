Viviota™ Names Eric Newman CEO to Lead Company Expansion - Engineering Sensor Analytics Company Poised for Success in 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viviota, Inc., the leader in software enabling R&D engineering teams to manage, analyze and share "Big Physics" sensor data, today announced Eric Newman as Chief Executive Officer http://www.viviota.com/management-team. Newman will lead the next stage of growth for the company. Additionally, Brandon Somers was named Chief Financial Officer. Viviota is adding to its existing management team to poise the company for success in 2019. Founded in 2016, Viviota develops and sells software that enables customers in the automotive and aerospace industries to collaboratively deal with the unprecedented growth of engineering Big Data. This brings a new level of agility to engineering organizations and ultimately helps companies bring products to market faster. Viviota's customers include several major automotive manufacturers and aerospace companies. Eric Newman succeeds Barry Hutt as CEO. Hutt, a co-founder, was named Chief Revenue Officer to drive sales and business development.
"We feel very fortunate to have Eric coming on at this time in our evolution, Eric's success in leading enterprise software startup companies brings the expertise Viviota needs to guide us in this growth phase," said Barry Hutt, Chief Revenue Officer, Viviota. "The market and our customers validated that our software delivers huge efficiency and value to their organizations. With Eric on board, we will focus on expanding sales, marketing and product development under the counsel of seasoned startup leadership."
Today, engineering organizations are challenged with driving efficiency up and cost down in their design and manufacturing processes. Viviota Time-to-Insight™ software provides engineers in design and manufacturing companies with a collaborative, engineering-specific Big Data management and analytics solution that accelerates processes, eliminates non-productive data management tasks, improving the organization's bottom line. Engineers can manage and share the vast amounts of digital and sensor data needed for their design activities. Viviota Time-to-Insight software applies advanced engineering data management techniques and server acceleration technologies resulting in unprecedented performance improvements. Viviota software has helped customers reduce engineering data analysis processing times by up to 90%.
"We are excited to see our customers gaining valuable insights from DIAdem, DataFinder, and Analysis Server by leveraging Viviota's software platform," said said Armando Valim, Director of Alliance Partner Network and Ecosystems at National Instruments. "We rely on our large ecosystem of NI Alliance Partners, such as Viviota, to provide engineers with complete solutions and help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges."
About Viviota, Inc.
Viviota provides software solutions that enable R&D engineering teams to manage, analyze and share "Big Physics" sensor data generated in the development of advanced vehicles and devices. Engineering cycles are dramatically reduced while increasing accuracy of analysis. Viviota is a National Instruments Alliance Partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Partner and member of the HPE Edgeline Innovation Network . Viviota is based in Austin, TX. http://www.viviota.com/time-to-innovation
Product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.
SOURCE Viviota
