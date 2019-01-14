DropCar Announces Deal with Leading Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Marketplace, Turo

|By Business Wire
January 14, 2019
DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), a leading provider of last mile logistics technology, mobility services and cloud based software for both the automotive industry and consumers, today announced a deal with Turo, the world’s leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace. DropCar’s Mobility Cloud services will provide Turo customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, California, Washington D.C. and Newark, New Jersey an enhanced vehicle pick-up and drop-off through DropCar’s software and managed services platforms.
CEO Spencer Richardson stated, “We are excited to work with Turo, a true leader in the sharing economy and proud to have them utilize DropCar’s Mobility Cloud technology and managed services platform to enhance the experience of consumers in their marketplace.”
Launched in 2010, Turo is a car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Guests choose from a unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership. A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community with more than 350,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models.
“We look forward to working with DropCar and are excited to deploy their technology to enhance vehicle delivery on our marketplace,” added Doug Watt, VP Operations of Turo.
Turo hosts can request DropCar’s vehicle pick-up and drop-off services via Turo’s host tools webpage. The rates range from $35 to $49 per hour and only require a 24 hour advance notice, allowing for Turo hosts to have more availability and flexibility in their Turo trips schedule.
David Newman, DropCar Chief Business Development Officer, added, “DropCar’s last mile logistics platform will provide Turo hosts a convenient option for getting their unique vehicle to a guest.”
About DropCar
DropCar’s mission is to power the next generation of mobility by bringing automotive based products and services to everyone’s front door. DropCar’s core Mobility Cloud platform and driver network helps fleet owners, dealers, OEMs, retailers, and shared mobility companies manage their last mile logistics and launch new consumer services. DropCar’s consumer mobile app (on IOS & Android) helps busy urbanites reduce the overhead of owning a car in the city while unlocking its full potential, at the tap of a button.
Learn more at https://drop.car/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and the impact of competitive products and services and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in DropCar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, DropCar undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
