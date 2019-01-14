KontrolFreek Turns 10

|By Business Wire
KontrolFreek® officially turns 10 years old this year, marking a major milestone for a company that was born out of a modest industrial design project. Originally conceived in 2009 by combining the latest materials with ergonomics, KontrolFreek improved the comfort and grip of stock controller thumbsticks - thus was born the world’s first Performance Thumbstick®.
Fast-forward a decade and KontrolFreek is now one of the most recognizable performance gaming brands in the world. It offers a breadth of PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch gaming gear ranging from its hallmark line of FPS Freek® Performance Thumbsticks to Performance Grips™, Gaming Cables™, Gaming Lights™ and more. It has partnered with a collective of industry powerhouses like Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie Studios and Sony to launch a variety of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Destiny and PlayStation-licensed gaming gear. Its products are now available worldwide on KontrolFreek.com, through marketplaces like Amazon and in retail behemoths like GameStop and Best Buy among others.
“All the success we have had over the years would not be possible without our FreekNation community,” said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. “With over four million engaged fans, FreekNation is the lifeblood of our company. That is why we will be coordinating a series of celebrations - both digital and physical - throughout the year to highlight the love we have for our fans.”
KontrolFreek’s 10 Years Celebration unofficially launched when the company recently unveiled a full rebrand that encompassed a new logo, visual mark and updated color palette to better represent its community of gaming enthusiasts. KontrolFreek has packed the weeks surrounding the anniversary with loads of exclusive opportunities that gamers will not want to miss.
- FREEK WEEK 2019 (JANUARY 14-18, 2019) - KontrolFreek’s second annual Freek Week event will consist of a series of social activations for all fans who follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. During that window, KontrolFreek will dedicate the entire week to spotlighting its fans.
- KONTROLBLADE COLLECTOR’S PIN (JANUARY 16, 2019) - Created for KontrolFreek loyalists, Kontrolblade is a limited-edition collector’s pin with a unique design that will allows gamers to express their passion for gaming and cement their place in the FreekNation family. Limited edition - only 1000 units will be available worldwide.
- PERFECT 10 CELEBRATION (JANUARY 18-27, 2019) - Fans will be able to participate in the ultimate “gaming setup” giveaway that will include custom video game consoles and gear from companies like Turtle Beach, Dark Horse Comics, GUNNAR Optiks, Colorware and more. Thousands of dollars in prizing will be up for grabs.
- PARTNER SPONSORSHIP GIVEAWAY (FEBRUARY 5-27, 2019) - “What does it take to get sponsored?” is one of the most frequently asked questions by KontrolFreek’s community. In early-February, the answer to that question will be to follow KontrolFreek on social media because the company will be awarding 25 KontrolFreek Partner Program sponsorships.
- NEW PERFORMANCE THUMBSTICK LAUNCH (EARLY-FEBRUARY 2019) - While the details are still classified, KontrolFreek will release a new take on fan-favorite Performance Thumbsticks. Specifics will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more details about each of KontrolFreek’s 10 Years Celebration events, and to be among the first to learn about additional activities KontrolFreek has planned for 2019, follow KontrolFreek on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and visit KontrolFreek.com.
About KontrolFreek
Headquartered in Atlanta, KontrolFreek® is a global performance gaming gear brand with products available online and in over 9,000 stores across 40 countries. The company’s innovative product line of Performance Thumbsticks® and Grips for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch maximize comfort, player performance and accuracy to enhance the overall gaming experience. KontrolFreek’s position in the industry also gave it the unique chance to be one of the first brands to endorse professional gaming in its infancy and continues to do so through esports team sponsorships and entry-level opportunities like the brand new Esports Ascenders program.
