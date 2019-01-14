KontrolFreek cumple 10 años

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 07:01 AM EST
KontrolFreek® cumple oficialmente 10 años este año y marca un hito importante para una compañía que nació a partir de un proyecto modesto de diseño industrial. Concebida originalmente en 2009 mediante la combinación de los últimos materiales con la ergonomía, KontrolFreek mejoró la comodidad y el agarre de las puntas de los botones analógicos de los controladores, por lo que nació el primer Performance Thumbstick® del mundo.
Pasa una década y KontrolFreek es actualmente una de las marcas de juegos de rendimiento más reconocidas del mundo. Ofrece una gran variedad de accesorios de juegos para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch que van desde su línea distintiva FPS Freek® Performance Thumbsticks hasta Performance Grips™, Gaming Cables™, Gaming Lights™ y más. Se ha asociado con un grupo de potencias en la industria como Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie Studios y Sony para lanzar una variedad de accesorios de juegos para Call of Duty, Overwatch, Destiny y otros con licencia de PlayStation. Sus productos ya están disponibles en todo el mundo en KontrolFreek.com, a través de mercados como Amazon y en grandes minoristas como GameStop y Best Buy, entre otros.
“Todo el éxito que hemos tenido a lo largo de los años no sería posible sin nuestra comunidad FreekNation”, mencionó Ashish Mistry, director ejecutivo de KontrolFreek. “Con más de cuatro millones de fanáticos comprometidos, FreekNation es el alma de nuestra compañía. Es por eso que coordinaremos una serie de celebraciones, tanto digitales como físicas, durante todo el año para expresar el amor que le tenemos a nuestros fanáticos”.
La celebración por los 10 años de KontrolFreek se lanzó de forma extraoficial cuando la compañía recientemente presentó una renovación completa de la marca que incluía una marca visual, una paleta de colores actualizada y un logotipo nuevos para representar mejor a su comunidad de jugadores entusiastas. KontrolFreek ha programado en las semanas que rodean al aniversario un montón de oportunidades exclusivas que los jugadores no querrán perderse.
- FREEK WEEK 2019 (Semana de Freek) (DEL 14 AL 18 DE ENERO DE 2019): El segundo evento anual de la Freek Week de KontrolFreek consistirá en una serie de activaciones sociales para todos los fanáticos que siguen a la compañía en Twitter, Facebook e Instagram. Durante esa ventana, KontrolFreek dedicará toda la semana a destacar a sus fanáticos.
- KONTROLBLADE COLLECTOR'S PIN (Pin de coleccionista de Kontrolblade) (16 DE ENERO DE 2019): Creado para los fieles de KontrolFreek, Kontrolblade es un pin de coleccionista de edición limitada con un diseño único que permitirá a los jugadores expresar su pasión por los juegos y consolidar su lugar en la familia de FreekNation. Edición limitada; solo 1000 unidades estarán disponibles en todo el mundo.
- PERFECT 10 CELEBRATION (La celebración perfecta por cumplir 10 años)(DEL 18 AL 27 DE ENERO DE 2019): Los fanáticos podrán participar en el regalo de la “gaming setup” (configuración del juego) definitiva que incluirá consolas y accesorios de videojuegos personalizados de compañías como Turtle Beach, Dark Horse Comics, GUNNAR Optiks, Colorware, entre otras. Miles de dólares en premios estarán en juego.
- PARTNER SPONSORSHIP GIVEAWAY (Regalos de patrocinios para los socios)(DEL 5 AL 27 DE FEBRERO DE 2019) - “¿Qué hay que hacer para conseguir el patrocinio?” es una de las preguntas más frecuentes de la comunidad de KontrolFreek. A principios de febrero, la respuesta a esa pregunta será seguir a KontrolFreek en las redes sociales porque la compañía entregará 25 patrocinios para el programa de socios de KontrolFreek.
- NEW PERFORMANCE THUMBSTICK LAUNCH (Nuevo lanzamiento de Performance Thumbstick)(A PRINCIPIOS DE FEBRERO DE 2019): Mientras que los detalles aún están siendo clasificados, KontrolFreek lanzará una nueva versión de los Performance Thumbsticks favoritos de los fanáticos. Los detalles se anunciarán en las próximas semanas.
Para obtener más detalles sobre todos los eventos por la celebración de los 10 años de KontrolFreek, y ser uno de los primeros en enterarse de las actividades adicionales que KontrolFreek ha planeado para 2019, siga KontrolFreek en Twitter, Facebook e Instagram y visite KontrolFreek.com.
Acerca de KontrolFreek
Con sede en Atlanta, KontrolFreek® es una marca global de juegos de rendimiento con productos disponibles en línea y en más de 9000 tiendas en 40 países. Las líneas de productos innovadoras de la compañía, Performance Thumbsticks® y Grips para Xbox One, PlayStation 4 y Nintendo Switch, amplían la comodidad, el rendimiento del jugador y la precisión para mejorar las experiencias de juego. La posición de KontrolFreek en la industria también le dio la oportunidad única de ser una de las primeras marcas en respaldar los juegos profesionales desde sus comienzos y lo sigue haciendo a través de los patrocinios del equipo de deportes electrónicos y las oportunidades iniciales como el nuevo programa Esports Ascenders.
