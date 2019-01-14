Ceridian Modernizes the Employee Experience for Retailers

|By Business Wire
Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, is excited to offer today’s modern retailer new innovations that cater to the unique needs of their industry. Through the planned release of Dayforce On-Demand Pay and a virtual assistant for Dayforce, retailers will be able to harness Dayforce’s cloud-based platform to further improve employee recruitment, management, development, and retention.
“The future of work for retail and hospitality companies has never been more reliant on tech innovation. Business leaders must embrace new technologies to not only elevate their HR function, but to increase employee retention and meet the demands of their retail workforces,” said John Orr, Senior Vice President of Retail, Ceridian. “With Dayforce, retailers like Sephora, Carter’s, 99 Cents Only Stores, and DSW can transform how they attract top talent, minimize turnover, and improve productivity while boosting employee satisfaction and empowerment.”
Each day more than a million employees use the Dayforce mobile app to see schedules, manage their timesheets, view their earnings, request vacation, set their availability, and shift trade.
"We are hearing from our store associates that mobile is expected now. Through the Dayforce mobile app, associates can check their schedules, swap shifts and change their availability – from any location, whether it be at home or on the go,” said Matthew Gist, Senior Store Systems Specialist, Designer Shoe Warehouse.
Ceridian continues to lead in HCM innovation and recently announced the forthcoming release of several new features including:
- Dayforce’s virtual assistant is an intelligent bot that helps companies enhance the employee experience by making it easy and convenient for them to make schedule changes or request time off through voice or chat commands.
- Dayforce On-Demand Pay enables employees to take a pay out based on their earnings when they need it with just a few taps in the Dayforce mobile app.
Both innovations seek to improve the employee experience by focusing on providing convenient and efficient access – so employees can focus on doing great work.
“Enterprises need to move faster than ever before and HCM innovation is a way to accelerate their business. To deliver a better employee experience, seamless integration into the places where work happens is fundamental and we see voice becoming the new user interface,” said Holger Mueller, Principal Analyst and Vice President of Constellation Research Inc. “And at the same time, ‘always on’ payroll is shaping a new standard for how employees want to be paid.”
Today, hundreds of retail brands, including Sephora, Carter’s, Aaron’s, 99 Cents Only Stores, David’s Tea, and DSW, rely on Dayforce’s cloud-based, single application architecture for their retail businesses. Visit Ceridian at booth 4215 at NRF 2019 to experience HCM and the future of work.
About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.
