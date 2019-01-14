Equinox Payments and ACCEO Tender Retail Deliver PCI 5.x-certified P2PE-ready Solutions on First Data Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Equinox Payments (“Equinox”), a leading provider of payment terminals, software and services, and ACCEO Tender Retail today announced that the Equinox Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m payment terminals have achieved EMV end-to-end certification on First Data’s processing platform and are expected to be submitted to the PCI Security Standards Council in February for validation. The solution leverages the First Data payments platform and supports First Data TransArmor encryption and tokenization. Value-add features include First Data’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005181/en/
Advanced security including PCI 5.x, SRED and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) combine to extend peace of mind and reduce the costs and hassles of annual PCI compliance validation. The solution meets the extensive PCI Security Standards Council’s P2PE standards and enables remote key injection and software downloads to deliver operational efficiencies.
“Working with the Luxe terminal family allowed us to seamlessly migrate our existing Linux application directly onto the Luxe terminals, preserving our leading feature-rich solutions that merchants expect of us,” said Joey Vaccaro, vice president, Business Development, ACCEO Solutions.
“The boldly unique design of our Luxe terminals, backed by the highest PCI security standards and coupled with ACCEO Tender Retail’s semi-integrated EMV-certified software, mitigates the costs and complexities of annual PCI compliance while improving the check-out experience,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments.
By integrating ACCEO’s Tender Retail software on the Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m, merchants and POS vendors gain unprecedented access to fully integrated customer engagement in a semi-integrated environment. Operating the payment application directly on the device reduces the overhead related to PCI compliance and eliminates the expenses associated with legacy proprietary and restrictive terminal-based middleware software for semi-integrated configurations. Modern design elements including a vivid display encourage customer engagement and improve the payment experience.
About ACCEO Tender Retail
Tender Retail is a North American leader in the payment industry. The Tender Retail team is at the forefront of innovation, having been one of the first providers to offer an EMV-ready payment solution with End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) in North America. Deployed in major retailers throughout the United States and Canada, Tender Retail has been a leader in cutting-edge payment solutions for over 30 years.
Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies across North America. With the ACCEO acquisition, Harris has expanded its scope in the private sector (Retail, Hardware stores and building centers, SMBs, etc.). The company’s focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time.
About Equinox Payments
Brookfield Equinox LLC (dba Equinox Payments) was founded in 2014 as a result of an acquisition of assets from Equinox Payments, LLC. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Equinox is looking beyond product features to rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience.
The company is owned by NBS Payment Solutions, based in Toronto, Canada and a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial industry for over 25 years. NBS Payment Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, which has over $285 billion of assets under management. Brookfield is listed on the New York (BAM) and Toronto (BAM.A) stock exchanges. For more information about Equinox, visit www.equinoxpayments.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005181/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST