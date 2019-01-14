PCMS Takes Engaged Commerce To Retail's Big Show

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 07:59 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCMS, a leading global provider of retail commerce software and services, will be attending the National Retail Federation show in New York, January 13-15, 2019. Show attendees are invited to stop by for an interactive demonstration of the VISION Commerce Suite solution.
The VISION Commerce Suite platform is designed to serve all verticals, in any format and in any geographic location. VISION Commerce Suite helps engage and service your customers effectively so you can sell from anywhere and supports the management and operational control of your entire retail enterprise. Further, the platform provides the ideal base on which to add digital microservices for future innovation in customer self-serve, eCommerce, personalized offers and associate enablement.
Representatives from PCMS will demonstrate cutting-edge animated, 'choose your own adventure' customer journeys built around a variety of shopper personas and verticals including grocery, fashion, luxury, hospitality and specialty. The journeys come to life on interactive touchscreens with integrated software demonstrations and show the value of VISION Commerce Suite platform, particularly for retailers needing multi-channel, multi-format and multi-geography solutions. A selection of new thought leadership material on retail associate enablement and Engaged Commerce will also be available.
Show highlights include:
One platform, many wins: The new release of VISION Commerce Suite 3.117 gives retailers unparalleled capabilities in a single platform, reducing internal siloes, ensuring a low cost of ownership, and adding fluidity to commerce operations for the retailer, their staff and their customers.
Digital capabilities: PCMS will also feature their personalized offer solution which allows retailers to influence shopper behavior and 'surprise and delight' shoppers.
Cloud: Learn more about PCMS' many cloud options and partnerships, including a new agreement with Microsoft Azure that further expands the security and scalability available to PCMS clients.
PCMS North America CEO Andy Winans said: "The Big Retail Show arrives at a great time for us, as we go into 2019. We have incredible momentum right now from the growth of our install base and our recent sales wins."
"We will be demonstrating our latest VISION Commerce Suite innovations and solutions. In the past year, PCMS has invested heavily in our software platform and in our people. We anticipate our busiest and most productive show ever in New York."
PCMS can be found at booth #2001 at the Big Retail Show between January 13 and 15.
About PCMS
PCMS specializes in retail commerce, including point-of-sale (POS) software, cloud solutions and managed services for global retailers. The VISION Commerce Suite platform is a single solution that delivers a complete environment for modern retailing by unifying the store, mobile, web and social sales channels. PCMS works with over 140 global retailers in 57 countries, and across more than 300,000 selling points.
https://www.pcmsdatafit.com
Media Contacts
Flannery Higgins, [email protected]
Dan Dyer, 513-478-7818, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcms-takes-engaged-commerce-to-retails-big-show-300777555.html
SOURCE PCMS
