Patientco Partners with ClearBalance to Expand Patient Payment Options Offered Through its SmartFinance™ Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Patientco, a next-generation patient payment technology company, has added ClearBalance® to its SmartFinance™ platform to offer consumer-friendly patient financing that fits the distinct needs of Health Systems and their patients.
Through this partnership, Health Systems using Patientco’s SmartFinance platform can select from an expansive suite of financing products that accommodate both their patients’ needs and their business objectives. This empowers Health Systems to improve patient satisfaction and offer tailored financial solutions to accelerate cash and increase net collections.
Patientco’s SmartFinance platform supports:
- Integrated statement, text and eBill offers to drive adoption;
- Pre-populated Enrollment Fields to streamline self-service enrollment; and
- Targeted messaging based on bill balance.
ClearBalance augments these capabilities with flexible financing options that make care affordable for all patients and encourage an ongoing consumer-driven relationship for the Health System.
“Our 26 years of patient financing experience shows that more consumers expect and need their healthcare provider to offer long-term payment options,” said ClearBalance CEO, Bruce Haupt. “The values of Patientco and ClearBalance are closely aligned and together, we can position Health Systems for future success through smarter, convenient financing options for patients.”
In its fourth annual Healthcare Consumerism study, ClearBalance found that 60 percent of respondents set aside less than $1,000 for unexpected medical expenses. This illustrates the need for more flexible payment options, which ClearBalance provides, powered by the SmartFinance platform. By taking advantage of the ClearBalance zero-interest financing program through Patientco’s platform, patients can manage and pay their healthcare bills in a way that fits their budget while Health Systems improve profitability and cash flow.
“Patient payment responsibility is higher than ever and represents a larger portion of a Health System’s revenue. We strive to increase patient payments for providers while ensuring a positive financial experience for patients,” said Alan Nalle, chief strategy officer at Patientco. “Delivering a positive financial experience creates loyal patients, resulting in more return visits, referrals and ultimately, more payments.”
About Patientco:
Patientco is a payment technology company founded specifically to re-think the patient payment experience in healthcare by bringing together intuitive consumer payment tools and world-class payment infrastructure backed by data-led design to create a superior billing experience and deliver more payments to Health Systems. Patientco is making healthcare better one payment at a time. To learn more, email [email protected], visit www.patientco.com or connect on LinkedIn.
About ClearBalance:
Better experience for your patients. Best results for you. Patients are consumers who have a voice and choice in their healthcare experience. They expect financing options to repay their out-of-pocket costs and they’ll compare their financial experience with their friends’ experiences. ClearBalance® has been at the forefront of creating a positive patient financial experience for nearly 30 years, always evolving to set and deliver a high bar for a patient relationship that is compassionate, convenient and keeps your health system top-of-mind the next time he, she or a loved one needs care. Keeping patients engaged to repay their medical costs also means we improve financial performance for you. ClearBalance features the only HFMA Peer Reviewed ROI Value Model™, which sets nationally recognized benchmarks for long-term patient financing performance. We maintain the industry’s highest repayment rate and ClearBalance health system partners see an average 260 percent ROI within 12 months. Let’s work together to make care affordable so consumers enjoy good physical and financial health. To learn more, visit www.clearbalance.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005005/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST