Global Model Based Enterprise Market to 2023 - Digital Technologies in Design and Manufacturing, Evolving Software Capabilities, and Rising Adoption of IoT

|
|January 14, 2019 08:00 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019
The "Model Based Enterprise Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Retail, Power & Energy, Food & Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall model based enterprise market is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2018 to USD 21.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.17%.
Wide-ranging applications of digital technologies in design and manufacturing, evolving software capabilities, and rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are among a few factors that drive the growth of the said market. The growing prospects of digitization in the aerospace & defense industry and the emerging concept of digital twin and digital thread technologies are the key opportunities in the model based enterprise market. However, the slow transition from the on-premise to cloud-based platform is the major restraining factor for the market growth.
Market for model based enterprise services expected to grow at higher rate during forecast period
The market for services is expected to grow at a higher rate than that of the solutions during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for services by end users for the effective working of any software solution,Moreover, services are necessary to increase the efficiency of the entire process in product manufacturing. The demand for management services is increasing as these services help varieties of companies to achieve easy access for model-based enterprise solutions globally.
On-premise model based enterprise solutions to account for major share of model based enterprise market during forecast period
The use of an on-premise platform for MBE solutions is the traditional approach. One of the major reasons companies are still adopting this approach is enhanced control over data and enterprise systems as it is physically stored at the server of the enterprise. The on-premise deployment type allows organizations to control their systems and data completely but incurs significant cost on hardware, software, and resources utilized for maintenance. Moreover, the core functionality of on-premise software is restricted and can be used by and customized for one company.
North America to hold largest size of model based enterprise market during forecast period
North America is a major region responsible for the growth of the model based enterprise market. The US has the presence of many manufacturers, software developers, and technology providers that play a vital role in the adoption of MBE for various applications. General Electric, ANSYS, and PTC are among a few players who offer MBE solutions and services in the US. These players have started offering MBE solutions that form a core part of the digital transformation of various industries. Manufacturers and organizations in this region have a strong focus on the digital transformation of their design operations, especially in terms of completely 3D designs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Model Based Enterprise Market
4.2 Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2023
4.3 Model Based Enterprise Market in North America, By Industry and Country, 2018
4.4 Market, By Industry, 2018-2023
4.5 Model Based Enterprise Market, By Region, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Wide-Ranging Applications of Digital Technologies in Design and Manufacturing
5.2.1.2 Evolving Software Capabilities
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of IoT and Cloud-Based Platforms
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Slow Transition From On-Premise to Cloud-Based Platform
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Prospects of Digitization in Aerospace & Defense Industry
5.2.3.2 Emerging Concept of Digital Twin and Digital Thread Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Newer Technologies
5.2.4.2 Less Assured Security While Using MBE on Online Platform
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Evolution
7 Model Based Enterprise Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Solutions Expected to Hold Larger Size of Model Based Enterprise Market in 2018
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional Services
7.3.1.1 Consulting and Integration Services
7.3.1.1.1 Consulting and Integration Services Offer High-Performance Systems That Enable Efficient Processes, Intelligent Networks, and Cross-Area Optimization
7.3.1.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services
7.3.1.2.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services Focus on Seamless Maintenance and Transformation of Business-Critical Applications
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Managed Services Typically Works on A Proactive Basis and Under A Subscription Model
8 Model Based Enterprise Market, By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premise
8.2.1 On-Premise MBE Software Solutions Expected to Continue to Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud-Based MBE Solutions Require No Upfront Investment, Thereby Eliminating Recurrent Costs
9 Model Based Enterprise Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.2.1 MBE Helps Aerospace and Defense Companies to Rapidly Identify Design Constraints, Process Capabilities, and Manufacturing Limitations
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Competitive Pressure and Need for Rapid Innovation Lead to High Adoption of MBE in Automotive Industry
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Construction Industry Adopts Model Based Enterprise to Optimize Building Life Cycle
9.5 Retail
9.5.1 Model Based Enterprise Solution Helps Retail Industry to Save Time, Cut Costs, and Improve Supply Chain Management
9.6 Power & Energy
9.6.1 Technological Innovation and Need for Producing Sustainable Solutions Boost Demand for Model Based Enterprise in Power & Energy Industry
9.7 Food & Beverages
9.7.1 Stringent Government Regulations With Respect to Food and Beverage Production Surge Demand for Model Based Enterprise Solutions
9.8 Life Sciences and Healthcare
9.8.1 Innovative Approach of Model Based Enterprise Enables Transformation of Life Sciences and Healthcare Industry
9.9 Marine
9.9.1 Marine Industry Demands Model Based Enterprise to Gain Paperless Environment in Shipbuilding
9.10 Oil & Gas
9.10.1 Rapid Adoption of Digital Technologies in Oil & Gas Industry Drives Model Based Enterprise Market Growth
9.11 Electronics and Telecommunications
9.11.1 Increased Use of 3D Modelling Tools, PLM, and Other Software Tools in Electronics and Telecommunications Industry Boost Market Growth
9.12 Process and Utility
9.12.1 Critical Need to Manage Sensitive Data and Dearth of Skilled Resources Drive Adoption of Model Based Enterprise in Process and Utility Industry
9.13 Others
9.13.1 Application of Design and Manufacturing Software to Refurbish and Upgrade Transportation Systems and Heavy Machinery Drive Model Based Enterprise Market Growth
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking Analysis of Model Based Enterprise Market Players
11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Expansions
11.3.3 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Siemens
12.2.2 General Electric
12.2.3 PTC
12.2.4 Dassault Systmes
12.2.5 SAP
12.2.6 Autodesk
12.2.7 HCL Technologies
12.2.8 Oracle
12.2.9 Aras
12.2.10 Anark
12.3 Other Prominent Players
12.3.1 Accenture
12.3.2 Cisco Systems
12.3.3 Infor
12.3.4 Ansys
12.3.5 International Technegroup
