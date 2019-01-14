Trend Micro’s Telecom Security Solution Receives VMware-Ready Certification

|By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its telecom IoT security solution, Virtual Network Function Suite (VNFS), has been certified as VMware Ready. This designation verifies the compatibility of the Trend Micro solution to secure modern networks that are built to support 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).
“We are pleased that Trend Micro qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. “This signifies to customers that the Trend Micro solution can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments.”
Certification by VMware allows communications service providers who prefer or have already adopted VMware vCloud NFV to easily add network security services from Trend Micro. Those who are interested in the Trend Micro solution but haven’t virtualized their networks yet will find it much easier to set up an evaluation environment with VMware vCloud NFV.
“We are pleased to be certified VMware Ready, as it signals to telecom carriers, service and cloud providers that there is an answer to concerns of protecting expanded architectures required to support 5G,” said Hideyuki Tsugane, director of NFV business development at Trend Micro. “Leading telcos can now use the latest virtual network-ready solution from Trend Micro to provide industry leading security and reliability at scale.”
Telecom providers are expected to offer highly reliable networks that can support the extra load from an increasing volume of corporate and consumer smart devices, while also keeping their business and home users safe. The fact that Trend Micro blocked more than 20.4 billion threats to both in the first half of 2018 reinforces that it is ideal for this environment.
The Trend Micro VNFS contains a fully virtualized set of network functions that sits on the carrier network, applying URL filtering, application control, intrusion prevention and IoT reputation services. It leverages Trend Micro’s leading global threat intelligence platform, the Smart Protection Network™, which blocks 65 billion threats per year for customers.
The Trend Micro solution supports next-gen NFV networks by enabling security resources to be dynamically allocated and configured for different services as they scale up and down to meet varied traffic demands. It utilizes the data plane development kit for high-speed packet processing, ensuring outstanding performance.
Please visit the Trend Micro page to find out more information on VNFS, or check out the relevant VMware Solution Exchange page.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.
