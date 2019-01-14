Fire Rescue Experts to Headline Inaugural Los Angeles UAS Disaster Conference Showcasing Role of Drones in Public Safety and Emergency Management for the Benefit of AIRT

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) – also known as "drones" – have continuously demonstrated incredible value assisting with disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and volcanos. These catastrophic events have elevated the use of UAS technology beyond basic public safety and into an entirely new realm uniting stakeholders from government, industry and academia all for a common purpose.
The inaugural UAS DRONES Disaster Conference (UASDISCON) Los Angeles is scheduled for the Columbia Memorial Space Center from March 7-8, 2019. The event will feature keynote speakers with vast expertise in using unmanned systems for fire rescue, emergency management and public safety. Fire Chief Charles Werner (Ret.), Chairman of the National Council on Public Safety UAS, will kick off UASDISCON on Thursday, March 7, followed by Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District in California, presenting on Friday, March 8.
Werner, a nationally recognized expert in the use of UAS by first responders, will lead off the conference discussing the evolving role of drones by public safety agencies in everyday missions. The first day of UASDISCON-LA will discuss steps that government, industry, and academia should take to develop a drone program and which types of missions the technology can be used for.
Day 2 of the UAS DRONES Disaster Conference | Los Angeles will begin with a presentation by Schapelhouman on how drones were used during the 2018 California wildfire season, followed by workshop panels that address how UAS are changing tactics surrounding disaster management. Led by Schapelhouman, Menlo Park Fire Protection District has been at the forefront of California fire rescue departments deploying UAS technology.
"The UAS DRONES Disaster Conference is different from all other types of unmanned aviation events," says Christopher Todd, Executive Director of the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which is the primary beneficiary of the program. "The expertise that Chiefs Werner and Schapelhouman bring to UASDISCON is emblematic of the entire roster of presenters you will see during our two-day conference."
Operated under the UAS DRONES brand, the conference will unite leaders, experts, and UAS operators for presentations, workshops, and live flight demonstrations of the latest UAS technology for disaster management. Expert insight, panel workshop discussions, and live flight demonstrations will all be geared toward helping public safety, emergency management, and industry professionals better understand and implement drones, the benefits they offer, and how to integrate the technology with other systems.
"The benefits that UAS can provide for public safety and emergency management operations are clearly evident," says Schapelhouman. "Each time we deploy these systems we build our knowledge based use case applications. It is vital to share this information with other public safety professionals and stakeholders to help responders mitigate the impact of emergencies and disasters."
Proceeds from the UAS DRONES Disaster Conference series will benefit the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-governmental organization that provides unmanned aviation and aerospace capabilities to help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex emergencies and major disasters.
Registration for the UAS DRONES Disaster Conference | Los Angeles is now open with special early bird ticket pricing available through January 31 or while supplies last. Attendees who register via LA.uasdrones.org will receive the special price of $245, representing $50 off the normal conference pass price $295.
Additional conference presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on UAS DRONES Disaster Conference | Los Angeles, please visit http://la.uasdrones.org or contact Martha Donato at mdonato(at)uasdrones(dot)org
About AIRT, Inc.
AIRT® (Airborne Incident Response Team) is a Florida-registered 501(c)3 non-profit corporation who provides innovative aviation and aerospace resources to help prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex emergencies and major disasters. AIRT is building the World's Largest Air Force® for #aviationforgood. Our global remote pilot network is ready to #getup whenever disaster strikes. For more information, visit: http://airt.ngo
About Columbia Memorial Space Center
The Columbia Memorial Space Center is a non-profit organization based in Downey, California that serves as the official living tribute to the Space Shuttle Columbia and its crew. Situated on the site where NASA designed and built all of the Apollo and Shuttle spacecraft, the Space Center offers exhibits and hands-on STEM programs to the public, igniting a community of creative and critical thinkers. For more information: http://columbiaspacescience.org
SOURCE AIRT, Inc.
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST