Patient Safety Panel to Discuss How Hospitals are Leveraging Open Data to Create Interoperability to Save Patients’ Lives

|January 14, 2019 08:05 AM EST
It’s been heralded as the simplest and most useful advance to patient safety but has thus far seemed elusive. It’s a concept called “interoperability” and it’s thought that by allowing medical devices to work together that hospitals will be able to deploy predictive algorithms and decision support which may save hundreds of thousands of patients from undiagnosed conditions or medical errors.
The Need for Open Data: Since 2013, Patient Safety Movement Foundation has brought competing medtech companies like Zoll, Medtronic, Masimo, Philips, GE Healthcare and Drager together in the name of patient safety. These companies have pledged to open the data their devices are purchased for, without blocking, interfering with data sharing or charging. What began with nine companies opting to sign the Open Data Pledge in 2013 has now grown to 89 companies. And thanks to open data pledges like these, hospitals will soon be able to rely on predictive algorithms and decision support to help them save their patients’ lives and improve their outcomes.
The team of expert panelists below are on the “Healthcare Technology Leadership Panel” at the 7th Annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit on January 19th at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa.
- Moderator Omar Ishrak, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic
- Anders Wold, President and CEO, GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions
- Ed Cantwell, President and CEO, Center for Medical Interoperability
- Donald Rucker, MD, MBA, MS, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Royal Philips
- Katherine Kay, RN, Patient Advocate
For more information, please visit the Patient Safety Movement Foundation website. Members of the media may request a press pass or a digital media kit that will be updated throughout the Summit by emailing [email protected]
About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005197/en/
