dunnhumby Launches Media Business, Powered by Customer Data Science, that Connects Retailers and Brands to Customers Along the Entire Customer Journey

|By Business Wire
|January 14, 2019 08:07 AM EST
NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show – dunnhumby today introduced dunnhumby media, offering a unique combination of cross-channel media, data science and partnerships that connects retailers and brands to customers, from browsing to buying. dunnhumby media activates retailer data assets to engage consumers with personalized communications along the entire customer journey, wherever they are. Powered by dunnhumby’s customer data science, the media solution helps advertisers grow customer loyalty and enables retailers to monetize their owned media for measurable sales growth.
“Data is fueling the new retail media ecosystem and has become one of the most valuable and critical business assets that helps connect in-store and online customer experiences and behaviors,” said Jérôme Cochet, Global Managing Director, Media for dunnhumby. “With dunnhumby media, retailers can leverage their rich data assets and owned media properties. Advertisers gain highly relevant access to consumers based on world-class customer data science. And most importantly, the customer benefits by receiving compelling offers and personalized communications.”
Case Study: Nestle and Tesco
Nestle partnered with dunnhumby media to promote the launch of a new on-pack promotion to Tesco customers across owned and paid channels – in-store, mobile, online and out-of-home. Working closely together with Nestle, Tesco and a range of partners, dunnhumby media created an insight-driven, multi-channel media plan that reached 5.8 million customers and resulted in an 11 percent overall increase in sales. At the store level, stores with point of sale (POS) and JCD digital screens generated 33 percent sales increase versus 15 percent sales increase in stores with POS screens only.
For retailers, key benefits of dunnhumby media include:
- Delivers more efficient and effective customer engagement across retailer-owned and paid offsite media channels
- Increases the value of the retailer’s owned media by building incremental profit of 30 to 40 percent through in-store media (POS, digital screens, experiential); digital media (eCommerce, mobile app); and direct media (personalized email and coupons, customer magazine)
- Monetizes first-party data and activates other data assets to grow sales and profit
For advertisers, key benefits of dunnhumby media include:
- Activates personalized, brand-safe campaigns across channels with closed-loop reporting and actionable results
- Improves customer engagement and builds loyalty by planning and activating advertising more efficiently across offline and digital media channels, including programmatic media
- Increases the return on advertising media investments
“Retailers have been challenged with eroding profit margins from digital disruption and new market entrants, and tough economic times are likely ahead,” said Cochet. “Retail media presents an untapped opportunity for retailers to connect brands with consumers, create meaningful engagements and grow alternative revenue streams for sustainable, profitable growth.”
For more information on dunnhumby media, visit dunnhumby’s booth at NRF 2019 (#2073) or visit https://www.dunnhumby.com/solutions/media. Additional dunnhumby media case studies and other information are available in the first issue of dunnhumby media’s Food Fresh magazine: http://bit.ly/2Ha2qLl.
About dunnhumby
dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.
Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.
The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal.
