Ecrebo Unveils Total Receipt Marketing™ Solution at NRF 2019

January 14, 2019
Ecrebo, Inc., a subsidiary of UK-based Ecrebo Limited, today debuted its new Total Receipt Marketing (TRM™) solution at the 2019 National Retail Federation (NRF) trade show in New York City. Launched under its OnPoint suite of products, Ecrebo’s SaaS-based TRM solution dramatically reduces the technical burden of using paper and e-receipts as high-impact personalized marketing. OnPoint TRM uses existing hardware, requires no point of sale integration and works with all Toshiba 4690, Windows and Linux-based POS systems.
Consumer-facing technology has become absolutely necessary in crafting the best shopping experience for customers. Nearly 40% of retailers made investments in enhancing the customer experience last year according to NRF’s Consumer View Report.
“With Total Receipt Marketing, there’s no need for IT to do extensive POS software modifications every time marketing wants to do something strategic with receipts,” said Mike Grimes, President, Ecrebo, Inc. “Retailers know that doing anything creative with receipts is a major technical challenge, but with Ecrebo, retailers use their existing thermal printers to issue graphically compelling, precisely targeted receipts. Adding colorful, interactive e-receipts is simple and can be consistently branded with what shoppers see in-lane.”
Easy Installation and Implementation
As a software-only solution, OnPoint TRM takes only a few short weeks to install.
Once TRM is installed, business users create and implement receipt-based marketing programs through a user-friendly WYSIWYG (what-you-see-is-what-you-get) portal with no help needed from IT.
Powerful, Effortless Receipt Marketing
Receipt marketing goes well beyond adding coupons to a receipt. Retailers use TRM to:
- Give their receipts a seasonal theme and/or a custom look and feel
- Convey regulatory information about product purchases
- Let customers know where they stand in a loyalty program
“In addition to robust receipt customization, TRM’s proprietary white-space compression technology lets retailers do more marketing on their receipts with less paper,” said Doug Picariello, SVP of Customer Success at Ecrebo. “We’re also skilled at helping retailers use their paper receipts to migrate customers to e-receipts.”
Ecrebo entered the U.S. market a little more than a year ago and the company reports that a major big box retailer is using its TRM solution with several more trials with leading U.S. grocery and specialty retailers planned in 2019. Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Dixons Carphone and PANDORA are among the well-known European specialty and grocery retailers successfully using Ecrebo OnPoint products today.
About Ecrebo, Inc.
Ecrebo’s patented Total Receipt Marketing (TRM) software solution turns paper and e-receipts into powerful, targeted media. With no POS integration and no new hardware, retailers can quickly and cost-effectively issue graphically compelling, highly personalized messages and offers – with unbeatable ROIs – to every customer. Let us show you just how powerful your receipts can be at www.ecrebo.com/us.
