Bushnell Golf Elevates Its Digital Commerce Experience

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:23 AM EST
NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider for enterprise companies for more than 18 years announced the release of a new case study that documents how Vista Outdoor Inc., a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, has partnered with BigCommerce and TA Digital, a digital transformation agency, to elevate the digital commerce experience of its Bushnell Golf Brand. In anticipation of the critical holiday shopping season, the Bushnell e-commerce leadership team turned to TA Digital and BigCommerce to accomplish the improbable - launch a new website on a new platform within six weeks to capture new revenue to fund future growth. In order to meet the challenge, the Bushnell Golf team needed a "turn-key" commerce platform and a solution implementation agency capable of quickly delivering a content-rich online shopping experience with all the commerce functionality required to run a modern digital commerce website.
Using the BigCommerce SaaS commerce platform as the base, TA Digital and the Bushnell Golf team embarked on a lean, agile-type project focused on streamlining the user journey and creating a frictionless checkout process for its site visitors. The team identified and implemented key user-experience improvements, created a one-page checkout flow with a guest checkout mechanism, integrated a full suite of payment and fraud-prevention tools and connected the commerce platform to Bushnell Golf's existing ERP and Order/Inventory Management Systems. With clear swim lanes and real-time communication, a cross-functional team comprised of members in six cities, four time zones, and two continents were able to successfully deploy the new site within the six-week window.
Post launch results were outstanding.
Date Range Comparison: Fiscal YTD (April – November 13, 2018) vs. Holiday Selling Season (November 14 – December 31, 2018)
Conversion Rate
- Overall Conversion Rate Lift: +450%
- Mobile conversion Rate Lift: +500%
Abandon Cart
- Abandon Cart Rate: -12%
Bound Rate
- Overall Bounce Rate Reduction: -32%
- Mobile Bounce Rate Reduction: -40%
"It was almost a joke when we first presented the scenario to TA and BigCommerce – The timing was unrealistic. The budget was tight. The team was new. All factors that should have resulted in a complete debacle – but TA and BigCommerce said it could be done and quickly outlined the game plan," said David Barth, Director of Digital and Ecommerce for Bushnell Outdoor Products. "It became very clear to me that these two organizations have a great working relationship and know how to orchestrate a project plan together. They delivered beyond our expectations at every step of the way and pushed the site live on time and on budget. Both TA and BigCommerce continue to be pertinent to the success of our efforts for Bushnell Golf and are now helping us grow our business across the broader brand portfolio."
"As a company, we are committed to providing our merchants with all the resources necessary to develop, launch and scale a thriving ecommerce business, and that includes connecting them with the right partners to bring their vision to life. TA Digital represents the best of the best when it comes to blending content and commerce seamlessly, and had the skill set to address Bushnell Golf's unique business challenges," said Daniel Fertig, Director of Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce. "Combining BigCommerce's ease of use and flexibility with TA Digital's innovative approach to solving complex ecommerce challenges enabled the Bushnell Golf team to successfully deploy an ecommerce experience in time for the busy holiday shopping season and positioned them for accelerated growth in 2019."
"The ability to meet an aggressive timeline is a testament to the strong partnership with Bushnell Outdoor Products, BigCommerce and TA Digital," said Joe Brannon, Global Commerce Director at TA Digital. "The BigCommerce platform enabled the delivery team to quickly generate value chains for business benefits with measurable KPIs in record time. The BigCommerce enterprise level functionality and ease of integration enabled a rapid deployment with a customized customer experience. We are very excited to continue working with the Bushnell Golf Product team to deliver compelling frictionless commerce experiences using the BigCommerce platform."
About TA Digital
TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences. TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, BigCommerce, Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, IBM Watson Marketing, Coveo and Episerver. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.tadigital.com
About Bushnell Golf
Bushnell Golf is the industry leader in Golf Measuring Devices including, laser rangefinders and GPS devices. The brand has been the #1 rangefinder in professional golf for more than a decade with 99.3% of PGA Tour Pros using one of our devices. We are constantly innovating to stay at the top of our game. We developed the first combo laser/GPS device with the Hybrid, and in 2017 launched the revolutionary Pro X2 which features Slope-Switch Technology, Dual Display Technology, PinSeeker with JOLT Technology and 2nd Generation E.S.P. (Extreme. Speed. Precision.) to make it the world's most technologically advanced laser rangefinder. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality and most reliable sports optics products on the market.
To learn more about working with BigCommerce and TA Digital please visit our booths at NRF (booth #1509 & booth #1632)
Contact:
Kirsten Oelrich
425-281-7048
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bushnell-golf-elevates-its-digital-commerce-experience-300777576.html
SOURCE TA Digital
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST