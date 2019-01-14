Logility Accelerates Planning and Visibility from Concept to Customer

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of advanced retail planning and collaborative supply chain optimization solutions, is helping companies reduce the time required to bring products to market by up to 50 percent. The Logility Voyager Solutions™ platform accelerates the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery by breaking down business silos, and delivering greater visibility and collaboration across multiple departments and global trading partners.

In today’s hyper-competitive market where consumers expect fresh new products and unique assortments, processes developed to manage only four to six seasons a year are inefficient, expensive and too slow. For example, many retailers, brand owners and manufacturers still rely on outdated business silos and sequential processes that inhibit collaboration and diminish productivity. Logility is breaking down these barriers to deliver increased visibility across product development, sourcing and compliance through to merchandising, assortment, allocation and replenishment, and digital supply chain optimization. Combining all aspects of business planning onto a single platform allows retailers, brand owners and manufacturers to harness advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate manual processes, drive greater precision, accelerate decision making and reduce risk across omni-channel operations.

With Logility, retailers, brand owners and manufacturers can confidently plan from concept to customer to achieve:

Quicker Planning Cycles

By taking time out of the planning cycle, retailers, brand owners and manufacturers can better automate their routine processes with greater accuracy to allow teams to focus on new and higher value added activities. This leads to reduced out-of-stocks, higher inventory turns, faster production cycles and greater customer satisfaction.

Minimized Risk

By utilizing more accurate forecasts based on a broad set of data including history, similar products, point-of-sale (POS) and social signals, companies gain the increased flexibility to postpone key decisions such as raw material requirements until closer to actual production reducing overall product investment risk. Now, the right product in the right quantity is available when and where consumers want it helping increase full-price sell through and profitability.

Increased Visibility

According to the RSR Research report, “Supply Chain Management 2018: In Service of the Customer,” December 2018 by Brian Kilcourse and Paula Rosenblum, system-wide inventory visibility is seen as providing significant value to the organization. In the same report, 79 percent of “Retail Winners” noted they have a lot of visibility across their system while only 42 percent of all other retailers could say the same. Logility is breaking down barriers between departments and trading partners to take wasted time out of the process and increase confidence in the data and visibility across all aspects of planning from product design to merchandise delivery.

Quicker Decision Making

Logility’s platform removes the need to search for data across disparate databases. With access to information from across the organization, teams can move forward based on insights from multiple departments, planners and trading partners. In addition, advanced analytics help alert and direct teams to potential opportunities and risks in the plan and evaluate appropriate actions and accelerate business response.

Greater Profitability

Today’s global businesses must plan, source, assort and allocate more frequently with shorter seasons while satisfying consumer needs across multiple channels. Planning from concept to customer sets businesses on the right path to higher margins, fewer markdowns, greater full-price sell-through and less stale inventory.

“Logility is taking the traditional planning cycle and reducing it by up to 50 percent while increasing both the quality of data and confidence in the outcome,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “When we automate decision making and break down the barriers that prevent the flow of information, teams can more effectively collaborate and work towards a common goal while delivering greater service to consumers with innovative products, reducing costs and increasing margins.”

Logility’s leading retail experts invite attendees of the NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show to stop by booth #4523 to learn more.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™ is a trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005079/en/