Stack Sports Simplifies Payments for Youth Sports with Fiserv

By Business Wire
|
January 14, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced that global sports tech leader Stack Sports is making youth sports-related payments easier and more efficient with proven Fiserv digital payment capabilities.
Stack Sports is leveraging the Digital Payments SDK from Fiserv to enable payment solutions directly within the Stack Sports ecosystem. Stack Sports is simplifying payments to referees and other officials made by youth sports organizations, offering this capability as one integrated solution, and enabling payments made by and between coaches, parents, and players for team expenses via a mobile solution. These streamlined digital payments replace cash and check exchanges, eliminating trips to the bank and awkward conversations about late payments and bounced checks for the tens of thousands of officials, organizations, coaches and parents who use Stack Sports technology.
“Our mission is to transform the youth sports experience by providing easy-to-use team management solutions,” said Alex Alt, Chief Executive Officer, Stack Sports. “Fiserv was a fitting choice to help us expand upon our payments expertise and leadership. Our partnership will eliminate the hassle of certain sports-related payments, leveraging the excellent reputation of Fiserv in the money movement space. Enabling digital payments via Fiserv helps advance our mission so that officials, coaches, parents and players can focus on the game and not administrative details.”
Digital Payments SDK allows companies to harness the Fiserv payments infrastructure that powers transactions for thousands of financial institutions and millions of consumers. The SDK enables companies to accept checking account-based payments and card-based payments through mobile apps, websites and other digital channels. It supports next-day and real-time payments and includes built-in risk management and security capabilities, including multiple methods for account verification and identity verification.
“As any parent of a young athlete can attest, team sports involve many types of payments, from tournament fees to uniform purchases,” said Tom Allanson, president, Electronic Payments, Fiserv. “With Fiserv, Stack Sports is making life easier for parents, coaches, and others in the sporting community by streamlining the payments process and record keeping.”
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. For more information on Digital Payments SDK, visit fisv.co/Payments-SDK.
Digital Payments SDK is provided by or through CheckFreePay Corporation, a licensed money transmitter, and/or its affiliate CheckFreePay Corporation of New York, which is licensed and regulated as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, each a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiserv, Inc.
About Stack Sports
With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology providing an integrated technology platform for national governing bodies, youth sports leagues, clubs and associations, parents, coaches and athletes. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and backed by Genstar Capital, the NFL’s 32 Equity, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Providence Equity and other leading sports and technology investors. Since its formation in April 2016, Stack Sports has completed 26 acquisitions of market-leading sports technology companies. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit stacksports.com.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
