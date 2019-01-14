Global Jewellery Market 2019-2023: Use of Computer Aided Designing (CAD) , Growing Demand for Smart Jewellery & Blockchain Tracking System for Diamonds

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 08:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Jewellery refers to ornaments made from precious metals and stones. Various kinds of jewellery include necklaces, rings, earrings etc. Jewellery is mainly worn as an accessory to enhance the beauty of the human body. Jewellery is also regarded as a mark of status. People with higher incomes demand branded and luxury jewellery products such as diamond and platinum. On the other hand, the demand for gold and silver jewellery comes mainly from the middle class population.
Various steps involved in jewellery manufacturing includes designing, casting, divestment, finishing, stone setting and rhodium plating. Jewellery is mainly used as an ornament but also serves as a mode of investment, particularly gold jewellery. It also serves a devotional purpose and is used to reflect different cultures and feelings.
The jewellery market has been segmented on the basis of type, assortment, platform, branding, metals and gender. The two main types of jewellery are fine jewellery and costume jewellery. On the basis of assortment, the market has been divided into rings, neckwear, earrings etc. Jewellery market can also be segmented on the basis of branding into branded and unbranded jewellery. Various kinds of metals included in jewellery market are gold, silver, diamond, platinum, gems etc. On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into online and offline jewellery market.
The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, growing female workforce population, increasing middle class population, growing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, growth of international tourism etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are declining rough-diamond mine supply, e-commerce fraud and delayed marriages among the youth
The major players dominating the jewellery market are Pandora, Tiffany & Co., Richemont (Cartier), Swarovski, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and Signet Jewelers Ltd. The six companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Jewellery: An Overview
2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery
2.1.2 History of Jewellery
2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery
2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing
2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Jewellery Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Jewellery Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)
3.2 Global Gold Jewellery Market: An Analysis
3.2.1 Global Gold Jewellery Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Gold Market by Demand
3.2.3 Global Gold Market by Supply
3.3 Global Diamond Jewellery Market: An Analysis
3.3.1 Global Diamond Jewellery Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand
3.3.3 Global Polished Diamond Market by Demand
3.3.4 Global Polished Diamond Market by Sales
3.3.5 Global Rough Diamond Market by Sales
3.3.6 Global Rough Diamond Market by Demand
3.3.7 Global Rough Diamond Market by Supply
3.3.8 Global Rough Diamond Market by Production Volume
3.4 Global Platinum Jewellery Market: An Analysis
3.4.1 Global Platinum Jewellery Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Platinum Market by Demand
3.4.3 Global Platinum Market by Supply
3.5 Global Other Gems and Jewellery Market: An Analysis
3.5.1 Global Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Number of Digital Buyers
4.1.2 Rising GDP Per Capita
4.1.3 Growing Female Workforce Population
4.1.4 Declining Gold and Silver Prices
4.1.5 Growing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population
4.1.6 Increasing Middle Class Population
4.1.7 Growing Number of Social Media Users
4.1.8 Rising Urban Population
4.1.9 Growth of International Tourism
4.1.10 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales
4.2 Challenges
4.2.1 Declining Rough-Diamond Mine Supply
4.2.2 E-commerce Fraud
4.2.3 Delayed Marriages Among the Youth
4.3 Market Trends
4.3.1 Use of Computer Aided Designing (CAD)
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Smart Jewellery
4.3.3 Blockchain Tracking System for Diamonds
4.3.4 Increased Spending by Millennials
4.3.5 Growing Preference for Branded and Customized Products
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Jewellery Market Players by Brands
5.2 Global Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR
5.3 Global Jewellery Market Players by Online Sales Share
5.4 Global Jewellery Market Players by Number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Units)
5.5 Global Jewellery Market Players by Followers (Instagram) and Engagement Rate
5.6 Global Jewellery Market Players by Brand Awareness
5.7 Global Diamond Jewellery Market Players by Product Sales Volume Share
5.8 Global Branded Luxury Jewellery Players by Market Share
6. Company Profiles
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
- Pandora
- Richemont (Cartier)
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- Swarovski
- Tiffany & Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slvxcb/global_jewellery?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-jewellery-market-2019-2023-use-of-computer-aided-designing-cad--growing-demand-for-smart-jewellery--blockchain-tracking-system-for-diamonds-300777509.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
