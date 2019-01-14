Sovereign Wealth Management Reveals New Corporate Website

|By PR Newswire
January 14, 2019
TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sovereign Wealth Management, a provider of fee-based financial and retirement services, welcomes visitors to explore their newly launched website https://sovereign.global. The site was designed to provide a more user-friendly experience with improved workflow and navigation for visitors.
To better assist new and recurring users, the new website was designed to simplify workflows, help visitors understand key Sovereign personnel, provide simple yet sophisticated retirement and Financial Planning calculators, and present an overview of the many investment management services offered by Sovereign Wealth Management, LLC. Visitors can also easily find information and answers to questions about investment strategies relevant to current financial markets.
"This new branding accomplishes a unified look and feel while providing greater clarity around the many services we provide." says Gary Korolev, CFA, the Principal Wealth Manager at Sovereign. What makes Sovereign different from the typical Wealth Management firm is their unique custom approach to developing investment strategies. They are tailored to achieve financial goals that support the lifestyle their clients are seeking now, and for their retirement years.
Sovereign Wealth Management has decades of combined experience across the Wealth Managers, Financial Planners, Tax and Estate Planners that come together to develop the customized investment strategies.
Sovereign's updated website offers a more interactive approach of engaging with its visitors with new click to call buttons, appointment setting buttons and an intuitive retirement calculator.
Make an Appointment. If you are planning to retire soon, are currently retired and looking for investment options for your portfolio, or are starting your career and need guidance on building an investment plan, the Sovereign Wealth Management team recommends visiting our website and clicking on "Book Appointment" button to schedule a complimentary Financial Planning strategy session.
Create Your Retirement Plan – Visitors to the newly designed website can start building a secure retirement income strategy using Sovereign's easy to use, sophisticated retirement calculator to assess their retirement readiness. Our application will provide you with a comprehensive retirement forecast to achieve the retirement lifestyle you're looking to create.
Comprehensive Financial and/or Retirement Plan After the initial appointment, Sovereign's highly trained and experienced Financial Planning team will work with you to develop a savings and investment plan that grows your asset base while providing guidance on how to protect your family from unexpected events such as an income earner passing away or becoming disabled.
A Custom Investment Strategy Whether accompanied by a comprehensive Financial Plan, or standing on its own, Sovereign Wealth Management designs, executes upon, and continuously monitors a fully customized Investment Strategy which often includes a combination of cost-efficient ETFs, Mutual Funds, Individual Bonds, Individual Stocks, Private Placements, other Alternative Investments as well as Annuities depending on the specific needs of the client.
Sheila Mogetz Joins Sovereign Wealth Management as Client Service Associate
We'd like to welcome Sheila M. Mogetz to Sovereign Wealth Management as a valuable Client Service Associate where she provides administrative and operational support to the Wealth Management Team and their clients. She is based in the firm's Vienna, Virginia office.
"We are very excited about the expanded customer and advisory services that we can offer customers through Sheila's unique experience in the Client Services space," said Mr. Korolev.
"Sheila is a true problem solver, she is helping the company take our services to the next level with innovative ideas."
She uses her strong organizational skills to ensure timely completion of tasks and continually looks for opportunities to keep us moving forward to further enhance client satisfaction. In her free time, Sheila enjoys DIY projects and spending time with her dogs Jake and Chico.
More about Sovereign Wealth Management
Sovereign Wealth Management is a leading Retirement Income, Financial Planning and Wealth Management Firm based out of Tysons Corner, Virginia. They have helped clients throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC by delivering Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Estate, and Generational Assets Transfer Planning strategies.
Gary Korolev, CFA and the rest of the team are passionate about partnering with clients to define and implement impactful Wealth Generation Strategies. They take the time to understand each client's specific needs and develop a realistic approach that delivers real results.
Sovereign Wealth Management's unique approach is rooted in the understanding that it's not enough to make a plan. The most well-designed plan will fail to meet the financial goals of the planner if that plan is not executed properly. If you're looking to retire comfortably, build assets and legacies for your family, and create the wealth you desire, executing, monitoring and consistently updating a properly defined Financial Plan is critical to your success.
Visit Sovereign Wealth Management's new website or give them a call.
Sovereign Wealth Management
8300 Boone Blvd Suite 500
Vienna, VA 22182
(703) 310-7255
SOURCE Sovereign Wealth Management
