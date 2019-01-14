Logility Merges the Art and Science of Retail Planning with New Inspiration Board, Enhanced Analytics and Digital Asset Library

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of advanced retail planning and collaborative supply chain optimization solutions, today announced a set of enhanced capabilities available within the Logility Voyager SolutionsTM Retail Optimization platform. These innovations merge the art of merchandising with the science of optimized planning to accelerate time to market and ensure the right products and assortments are available at the right time across multiple channels.

“Many retailers tend to operate their business by numbers while others put creativity in the forefront,” said Paula Rosenblum, managing partner, RSR Research. “The ability to leverage both disciplines for a comprehensive view of the business is a game changer that empowers retailers to be more creative while analyzing and monitoring business performance.”

According to the RSR Research report, “Supply Chain Management 2018: In Service of the Customer,” December 2018 by Brian Kilcourse and Paula Rosenblum, the top challenges retailers face include increased pressure to improve fulfillment to customers and the ability to respond to rapidly changing consumer demand patterns. Logility Voyager Solutions helps minimize these pressures by providing retailers the ability to more accurately align assortments and accelerate business planning cycles from product concept to customer delivery.

“To create excitement and a sense of urgency to inspire consumers to purchase now, retailers must present fresh new assortments and exclusive merchandise that keep customers coming back again and again,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility provides retailers with innovative solutions that help automate routine, manual processes and allow merchandisers and planners to focus on new collections and assortments. The latest enhancements to our retail planning platform increase visibility across the enterprise and partners, improve collaboration and help each person make smarter decisions faster and with greater confidence.”

Logility Voyager Solutions Retail Optimization highlights include:

Inspiration Board

The Inspiration Board is a Pinterest-like workspace where traditional text based assortment plans become vibrant visual representations of collections. This allows brand owners to merge the art and science of buyers and planners to provide greater visibility throughout the planning process and ensure each store location is able to meet its plan.

Collaborative Assortment Planning

Enhanced collaborative assortment planning saves as much as 50 percent of the time traditional planning requires and allows retailers to minimize risk and make smarter decisions faster. By breaking down the barriers between departments and partners, retailers are able to see the product in real-time as it moves from development through sourcing and compliance to merchandise, assortment and allocation to final customer delivery. Leveraging product attributes gives new insights into the potential revenue and margin performance sooner.

Embedded Analytics

Logility Voyager Solutions’ embedded analytics allow retailers to automate their workflow and take the burden of manual processes off of planners. Through the use of machine learning (ML), advanced analytics help retailers move towards real-time operations to synchronize the planning process from sourcing to manufacturing through to store merchandising.

Digital Asset Library

The digital asset library delivers powerful visual merchandising capabilities to the entire retail organization. From product development to marketing to allocation, everyone has access to the latest digital assets for each product. This single database ensures each person works off the correct assets including product renderings, material characteristics, tech spec packages, literature, final product photos and more.

