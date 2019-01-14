|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced a strategic partnership with Cisco that will promote Cisco’s Connected Roadway solution through several initiatives between the two companies.
Iteris and Cisco Partner to Deliver Smart City Connected Roadway Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Iteris and Cisco have deployed an edge-processing internet-of-things (IoT) solution with the City of Las Vegas that will combine data feeds from the Iteris Vantage Next video detection platform with the Cisco Kinetic software solution to analyze multimodal data from vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians for a number of high-value use cases to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.
Pedestrian safety and connected vehicle applications in particular will be highlighted throughout the collaborative program, which will include a demonstration at the Smart Cities Innovation Accelerator during this week’s The Innovator’s Forum in Las Vegas.
“Las Vegas is renowned for its heavy pedestrian traffic, so we are constantly working to deploy innovative, multimodal technologies to better manage the flow of vehicles and people,” said Michael Sherwood, director of information technologies at the City of Las Vegas. “Iteris’ integration with Cisco’s Connected Roadway solution will produce insights that highlight the advantages video detection and advanced networking can have on a city’s transportation system.”
“We are excited to showcase how seamlessly Iteris’ advanced video detection integrates with Cisco’s industry-leading networking capabilities to ultimately enhance safety and mobility across the nation’s transportation networks,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “Iteris has been a key proponent of connected vehicle integration for many years, and this partnership with Cisco is further testament to our dedication to advancing multimodal safety technology throughout our business.”
Additionally, through a broader partnership agreement, Iteris and Cisco will address smart city initiatives through joint sales and co-marketing activities to key accounts across the United States. This will include highlighting the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects, ensuring its mutual customers have the most secure and reliable communication infrastructure for their end-to-end transportation systems. In addition, by integrating Cisco hardware and software at the edge, the Iteris intersection-as-a-service™ offering will be able to support advanced capabilities for edge processing, as well as larger data sets and connected vehicles applications.
Future integration of Iteris video and radar detection sensors with the Cisco Kinetic platform will be showcased at intelligent transportation systems conferences throughout the year, including the upcoming ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, from June 4-7, 2019.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits in collaborating with another company and integrating with its solution, and success and capabilities of our Vantage video detection platform products and related services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate and deliver our video detection platform solution (and data feeds) on a timely and cost-efficient basis; ability of the integrated technologies to combine data feeds and analyze multimodal data to improve traffic flow and safety; the future adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the transportation market, the challenges in the development of software-based solutions; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005132/en/
