Appvance Raises $5M to Continue to Lead Autonomous Testing

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:32 AM EST
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance.ai, the inventor and leading provider of AI-driven test automation software secured $5M in series B funding. The company has raised a total of $12M to develop and deploy the leading AI-driven test technology across the world, helping engineering teams make application testing autonomous and continuous as part of their agile and DevOps cycles.
Appvance led the move to AI-driven test generation with several industry firsts:
- 2016: The first self-healing scripts, which improve in each test execution using machine learning (Level 3 autonomy)
- 2017: The first automatically generated data-driven regression tests (1000's) with no human involvement or scripting (Level 4 autonomy)
- 2018: The first full validation suite which can validate anything humans can, and many tasks no human could do or script, autonomously (Level 5 autonomy)
Levels of autonomy in QA (0-5) are modeled after the SAE levels for driverless vehicles. Level 5 is true testing autonomy and unique to Appvance. Often referred to as hands-off, minds-off. No scripting or authoring or coding. The machine is capable of learning how the application works, what libraries it uses, and how to apply appropriate test data to investigate key functionalities and outcomes (validations). 19 unique machine learning algorithms work together, along with pre-built models, to understand application flows and outcomes. Whether it's 1 page or 4 million pages, the system operates rapidly to learn and create end-to-end tests in open-source JavaScript through a proprietary code generator.
Appvance IQ's patent-pending machine learning technologies hold the speed record for legitimate data-driven script creation at 6000 unique scripts created in under 10 minutes. This is several thousand times faster than humans can write test scripts in any language or create using any other test software, with or without AI.
Appvance IQ seamlessly integrates with popular tools such as Jenkins, TeamCity, CircleCI, TFS, GIT, Jira and many others to execute deep continuous testing at every build and every deployment. The artificial intelligence capabilities are available today for web-based applications (and mobile web) with all modern libraries (HTML5, AJAX, Angular 1 & 2, ReactJS, KendoUI, Polymer, ShadowDOM and more.)
Of the $80 billion annually spent on testing, $78B is spent on people. Most testing is still manual. Automation has been difficult for 30 years and test scripts often need as much maintenance as the application does. Appvance IQ disrupts this old model, rendering most scripting and manual testing obsolete.
"The influx of new investors and funding will be used to grow our implementation engineering team to support our clients as they expand the use of Appvance IQ across their enterprise" said Kevin Surace, CEO of Appvance. "We love our customers, and they love us back. While we have been inundated with requests since we launched the system, we continue to focus on large enterprises who have the resources and motivation to make major changes to their QA processes."
Appvance, in partnership with dozens of enterprises around the world, has measured 90% reductions in QA time (versus scripting, maintaining and manual testing) and 20X improvements in real world test coverage.
Appvance IQ is available to select enterprise-class customers through an exclusive engagement process. Learn more at www.appvance.ai
About Appvance.ai
Appvance.ai is the inventor of AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing the software QA process. The company's premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world's first AI-driven, unified test automation system. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their most critical applications, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams.
Appvance.ai is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with additional offices in Costa Rica and India. Investors in the company include Javelin Ventures, Staenberg Ventures, Social Internet Fund, FundersClub, Three Bridges Ventures and HB Asset Management.
You can also follow Appvance on Twitter at https://twitter.com/appvance and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AppvanceInc.
Media Contact:
Saria Mapanao
408.871.0122
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appvance-raises-5m-to-continue-to-lead-autonomous-testing-300777098.html
SOURCE Appvance Inc.
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST