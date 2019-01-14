ES Tech Group and DDS Announce Joint eCommerce Solution Suite

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:35 AM EST
CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ES Tech Group and DDS have announced a joint eCommerce solution suite serving distributors in the construction and industrial markets. Combining their respective expertise in webstore platforms and enhanced product content, the companies seek to offer the most intelligent and feature-rich eCommerce solution available in the wholesale distribution industry.
"We're bringing the first real turnkey solution to distributors, consisting of a world-class eCommerce webstore powered by the best product content available from manufacturers," says Dave Bent, ES Tech Group's President of US Operations. "Together we are bringing a truly unique and superior solution that is much-needed in the industry. And given our unique, performance-based pricing model, the solution is designed to be cost-effective for distributors."
The EvolutionX platform, developed by ES Tech Group and currently deployed at over 350 sites, provides a robust, easy-to-implement B2B eCommerce webstore designed specifically for distributors. Their customizable platform enables personal end-customer experiences designed to set their customers' eCommerce offering apart from competitors.
The webstore platform integrates order workflows, cost-center management, marketing tools and capabilities for an array of content catalogs, among many powerful B2B features. It also has a configurable and intuitive interface so distributors can create a unique look and feel to their site with no web development skills required.
To EvolutionX's robust technology infrastructure, DDS adds eCommerce-ready product content sourced directly from top manufacturers, for a comprehensive, single-source offering.
The leading eCommerce product content provider serving the wholesale distribution industry, DDS has over four million electrical, industrial supply, HVAC and plumbing SKUs to date—with all the supplemental information, images and documents that manufacturers make available—ready for deployment on a distributor's eCommerce website. DDS also maintains the content to ensure distributors can present current and accurate product information to their customers.
"Our solution is ideal for distributors in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC and related industries looking to give their customers better product information and a better online experience," says Matt Christensen, vice president of DDS. "It's a complete solution designed specifically for the industry. Plus, a distributor's site can be up and running in less than 90 days. This really is the first solution of its kind."
The joint solution suite will serve multiple industries in the Construction & Industrial space, with individual offerings named accordingly, with "EvolutionX – Electrical, Powered by DDS Content" set to launch this month. For more information on EvolutionX – Electrical, Powered by DDS Content, visit www.evolutionx.io/electrical.
About ES Tech Group
Founded in 2006, ES Tech Group offers a webstore platform and web catalog service that enables a uniquely comprehensive and personalized B2B eCommerce capability for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. ES Tech Group serves more than 350 webstore customers and has a global presence, with offices in the U.K., Ireland and the U.S. Visit https://www.estechgroup.io for more information.
About DDS
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is a premier e-commerce product content provider developed by veterans of the distribution industry. DDS delivers complete, accurate and up-to-date product content—sourced direct from manufacturers but with intelligent, programmatic enhancements for optimal usability—to power distributors' e-commerce websites. Learn more online at www.distributordatasolutions.com.
Press Contacts
Lena Bent
Global Marketing Lead
ES Tech Group
312-971-7878
[email protected]
Jenny Christensen
Director of Marketing
DDS
(801) 509-9895
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/es-tech-group-and-dds-announce-joint-ecommerce-solution-suite-300776967.html
SOURCE DDS
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST