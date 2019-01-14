Beyond Limits Announces AI Healthcare Advisory Board to Inspire a Cognitive Leap in Healthcare

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 08:35 AM EST
GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading artificial intelligence engineering company, has announced the formation of a healthcare advisory board composed of prominent physicians and healthcare executives from world-renowned medical clinics and companies. The board will provide medical, scientific, and technical guidance to accelerate deployment of Beyond Limits cognitive AI technology for patient monitoring, clinical decision support, population health management, drug discovery and other vital programs.
"The healthcare industry is eager for AI innovations to help medical professionals care for people," says AJ Abdallat, Beyond Limits CEO. "With the guidance of our esteemed advisory board, we are ready to contribute advanced technology solutions for this all-important mission."
Beyond Limits Healthcare Advisory Board
Dr. Wael Barsoum, CEO and President, Cleveland Clinic Florida Region, Cleveland Clinic Board of Governors Member, Fellow of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the AAOS.
Dr. Bala Manian, successful Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur, founder of multiple companies including ReaMetrix, Quantum Dot Corp., SurroMed, Biometric Imaging, Lumisys, and Molecular Dynamics.
Dr. Sanjiv Narayan, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; Cardiologist, Bioengineer, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Founder of several medical technology startups. In addition to his MD, Dr. Narayan holds an MSc in Computer Science.
Dr. Manish Kohli, Global Board Chair and Fellow, HIMSS; Former CMIO and Head of Healthcare Informatics, Dubai Health Care City/ University Hospital (Dubai), CMIO, Cleveland Clinic (Abu Dhabi), CMIO, Johns Hopkins Community Physicians (Baltimore); Board Certified - Clinical Informatics, Family Medicine. Member, Standards Advisory Panel, Joint Commission International (JCI)
Dr. Steven Tucker, Preventive Medical Oncologist & Founder of Singapore-based group practice, Tucker Medical; Chief Medical Officer at insurtech start-up, CXA Group; and Director of Oncology & Genomics at MetLife Asia.
Dr. Douglas Johnston, Program Director for Thoracic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, Committee Member, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Cleveland Clinic Accountable Care Organization Board Member.
"We are honored to have the benefit of six extremely knowledgeable healthcare industry experts on our team," says Dr. Manikanda Arunachalam, MD, Beyond Limits Head of Healthcare and SVP Corporate Development & Investments. "This is a world class team that fully understands the power that Beyond Limits cognitive AI can apply to solve difficult healthcare problems."
Beyond Limits builds cognitive AI systems that interpret vast amounts of data from disparate sources to produce actionable information. For example, historical patient data, lab results, chart notes, real-time sensor monitoring, evidence-based clinical guidelines, and drug interactions, etc., can be interpreted by the system to better understand and personalize treatment suggestions.
Because medical decisions are important and frequently expensive, an AI system must be able to explain its thought process and conclusions. Unlike conventional "black box" approaches like machine learning, deep learning or neural networks that cannot explain their reasoning, Beyond Limits cognitive AI delivers clear explanations of its cognitive reasoning in transparent, evidence-based audit trails, including risk and uncertainties.
Beyond Limits cognitive AI technology combines conventional numeric AI with advanced symbolic logic for human-like reasoning to improve insights, inform decision-making, and reduce risk at the point of care. The company's technology is considered to be a cognitive leap beyond conventional AI to a human-like ability to perceive, understand, correlate, learn, teach, reason and solve problems faster than existing AI solutions.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is a full-stack artificial intelligence engineering company creating advanced software solutions. With proud Caltech/JPL heritage in our leadership team, and advanced technology developed for the NASA space program. Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits is transforming proven technologies from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into advanced AI solutions, hardened to industrial strength, and put to work for forward-looking companies on earth. Beyond Limits leverages this unparalleled innovation portfolio, along with the company's breakthrough cognitive technology, to go beyond conventional AI, blending deep learning and machine learning with symbolic AI to emulate human-like reasoning. For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai.
Beyond Limits is a founding board member of the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
https://theaaih.org
Note: Healthcare Board Advisors are compensated by Beyond Limits.
Media Contact
Jennifer Rodriguez
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687, ext. 703
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-limits-announces-ai-healthcare-advisory-board-to-inspire-a-cognitive-leap-in-healthcare-300777035.html
SOURCE Beyond Limits
