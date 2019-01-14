Jabil Expands Retail Innovation Ecosystem to Transform Customer Experiences

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:43 AM EST
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced an expanded ecosystem of innovation partners to speed the delivery of advanced retail automation solutions. At NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show (Booth 4559), Jabil is showcasing the latest technology breakthroughs that are redefining retail in the digital age, including state-of-the-art autonomous robots, electronic shelf labels, intelligent vending machines, point-of-sale systems and self-checkout kiosks.
“Over the past 15 years, through our partners, Jabil has gained access to 90 percent of the top retailers across approximately 10,000 storefronts while collaborating with the most forward-thinking technology companies,” said Frederic McCoy, SVP, Jabil Retail. “Together with our robust ecosystem of innovation partners, we’re empowering retailers to improve operations and transform customer experiences.”
Jabil’s 2018 Future of Retail Technology Report, a survey of more than 300 retail decision makers, revealed the pressing need for digital technologies that support new, sustainable business models. Only 29 percent of those surveyed, however, reported having confidence in their existing organizational structures and partners to deliver much-needed innovation.
Integrated Services Meet Pent-Up Demand for Innovation
Jabil addresses the escalating demand for retail technology innovation by leveraging its half-century of manufacturing experience and expertise across strategic design capabilities, encompassing precision mechanics, RF wireless, robotics, optics, UX design, 3D printing, automation, advanced materials as well as sensors and displays. Integrated services spanning product ideation, design, engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing at scale speed the delivery of leading, omni-channel retail solutions.
Creating Compelling Points of Experience
Jabil, along with ecosystem partner Toshiba, creates positive consumer engagements through the development and manufacturing of industry-defining Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. For instance, Jabil’s ability to customize Toshiba TCx800 POS systems to industry-leading specifications is bolstered by deep supply chain skills, engineering flexibility and complete testing and qualification capabilities to ensure unparalleled quality. Each retail-hardened, liquid spill resistant system is built to order in locations closer to end-customers allowing Toshiba to rapidly serve their clients around the world.
In October 2018, Jabil announced a new intelligent vending platform based on Intel’s reference design to integrate hardware, software, user interface, payment system, wireless communications and remote management into one smart, connected vending machine. With its fully integrated market-enablement solution, Jabil can turn traditional vending machines into highly connected smart machines that take advantage of touchscreen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction and cashless payment.
Elevating In-Store Operations
Jabil’s retail ecosystem also includes partners focused on improving the in-store retail experience. For example, Badger Technologies™, a product division of Jabil, deploys autonomous robots to capture real-time data on mispriced, misplaced or out-of-stock inventory while watching for spills or other potential hazards. In related news, nearly 500 robots, powered by Ahold Delhaize USA services company Retail Business Services and Badger Technologies, are being deployed by two Ahold Delhaize USA brands.
Meanwhile, Jabil is working with SES-imagotag on scaling global production of its award-winning VUSION modular digital price tags Jabil’s global supply chain and procurement expertise have enabled SES-imagotag to achieve better economies of scale while elevating quality through stringent testing and process automation.
Jabil Retail also leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to help retailers further elevate customer experiences, reduce operational costs and realize new business models and revenue streams.
Supporting Quotes
- Philippe Bottine, CEO of North America, SES-imagotag
“Jabil’s focus on product testing and quality assurance enabled us to scale manufacturing rapidly, so we could keep pace with escalating market demand for our VUSION digital price tags. The ability to expedite product delivery assures continued business momentum globally for our latest production innovations.”
- Steven Mensch, SVP, Supply Chain and Procurement, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.
“As a critical part of Toshiba’s partner ecosystem, Jabil plays an important role across our entire supply chain, including product design and development work in addition to fulfilling and delivering POS system orders directly to retail customers around the world.”
About Jabil
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005454/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST