Direxion Launches 3X Leveraged and Inverse ETFs on New GICS® Communication Services Sector

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 08:51 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion has added two ETFs to complete its synchronization with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) sector changes implemented by S&P Dow Jones in September 2018. These new ETFs offer exposure to the newly expanded and renamed Communication Services Select Sector Index.
Fund
Symbol
CUSIP
Benchmark
Gross
Ratio
Net
Direxion Daily
TAWK
25460E497
Communication
1.11%
1.10%
Direxion Daily Communication
MUTE
25460E489
Communication
1.08%
1.07%
The Communication Services sector now reflects today's modern means of facilitating communications and delivering information, broadened to include not just telecom titans such as AT&T, but major internet and IT industry players such as Netflix and Facebook. The new composition means the sector will offer potentially more growth-oriented exposure than the old value-oriented telecommunication services sector, as well as become more cyclical than defensive.
"The new Communication Services sector reflects what communications means in the 21st century, transforming what was once a defensive area of the market into one that is global, cyclical and growth-oriented," said David Mazza, Managing Director and Head of Product at Direxion. "TAWK and MUTE allow traders to take bold positions on the next evolution of media and communications."
Like all leveraged and inverse ETFs, these Direxion products are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged and inverse investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee that the Funds will meet their objective.
About Direxion:
Direxion builds bold products for investors who want more than the status quo. Our index-based products deliver directional options, magnified exposure, and long-term, rules-based strategies. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $11.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. Direxion's diverse suite of products helps investors navigate today's ever-changing markets. For more information, please visit www.direxioninvestments.com.
There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.
For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxioninvestments.com, or call us at 866.476.7523.
The ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
* The Net Expense Ratio includes management fees, other operating expenses and Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses. If Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses were excluded, the Net Expense Ratio would be 0.95%. The Funds' adviser, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC ("Rafferty"), has entered into an Operating Expense Limitation Agreement with each Fund. Under the Operating Expense Limitation Agreement, Rafferty has contractually agreed to waive all or a portion of its management fee and/or reimburse each Fund for Other Expenses through September 1, 2020, to the extent that the Fund's Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses exceed 0.95% of the Fund's average daily net assets (excluding, as applicable, among other expenses, taxes, swap financing and related costs, acquired fund fees and expenses, dividends or interest on short positions, other interest expenses, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses). If these expenses were included, the expense ratio would be higher.
An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 646-798-9337 or visit our website at direxioninvestments.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Funds' concentrating their investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Each Fund does not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are three times the return of their underlying index for periods other than a single day.
Risks of each Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Counterparty Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, risks specific to the Communication Services Sector, for the Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares, Daily Index Correlation/Tracking Risk and Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and for the Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares, Daily Inverse Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, and risks related to Shorting and Cash Transactions. The success of companies in the Communication Services Sector is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence, and may be subject to severe competition, which may have an adverse impact on a company's profitability. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of each Fund.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
CONTACT:
James Doyle
JConnelly
973.850.7308
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direxion-launches-3x-leveraged-and-inverse-etfs-on-new-gics-communication-services-sector-300777422.html
SOURCE Direxion
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST