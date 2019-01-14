InCloudCounsel Expands Operations in Europe with London Office

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
The leading end-to-end routine legal document solution provider opens operations in Europe
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InCloudCounsel, a legal technology company offering a global, end-to-end solution for negotiating and managing routine legal work, is pleased to announce the opening of its first European office in London. By establishing dedicated operations in Europe, InCloudCounsel is able to bring its best-in-class solution to significantly more companies in the region. This expansion affirms InCloudCounsel's commitment to delivering a seamless global solution to its large enterprise clients - the company plans to work with all major legal markets in Europe and open an office in Asia-Pacific by the end of the year. This also creates opportunities for highly experienced corporate lawyers who are yearning for a flexible yet steady work arrangement.
"InCloudCounsel provides clients with the confidence that their recurring, yet important, documents and contracts are being thoroughly managed, so their in-house legal teams can focus on other, more complex work," says Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of InCloudCounsel. "Many of our clients have expanded, or plan to expand, into Europe, and by opening an office in London, we will be able to provide these clients with an even more accessible network of highly skilled lawyers to manage their high volume legal work."
London is often considered a business hub of Europe, making it an ideal location for InCloudCounsel's regional operations. According to Research and Markets' Legal Services Global Market Report 2017, the U.K. was the largest European legal market in 2016, accounting for about $45 billion or 7 percent of the global market that year. With its new office located in London, InCloudCounsel will be able to provide European companies with a solution to address the pain points caused by routine legal work.
The expansion is led by Bridget Deiters, Managing Director, U.K. at InCloudCounsel. Prior to InCloudCounsel, Bridget practiced corporate and capital markets law at Kirkland & Ellis and Cravath in London. Bridget holds a J.D. from Georgetown and a B.A. from Yale, and she brings extensive international legal experience to InCloudCounsel.
"We are thrilled to have Bridget join the team," says Pospisil. "Her experience at leading firms in the European legal market, coupled with her curiosity, empathy, and drive, make her the perfect person to lead our London office."
InCloudCounsel's expansion into Europe provides top corporate lawyers with the the freedom to build the practice that best fits their lives. InCloudCounsel works with a select group of some of the world's top solo and independent practice attorneys who possess deep expertise in specific legal document types. The lawyers working with InCloudCounsel hold an average of nearly 14 years of experience, and most have worked at a top law firm.
To learn more about InCloudCounsel's ideal solution for negotiating and managing recurring legal work, visit www.incloudcounsel.com/.
To learn more about attorney work opportunities with InCloudCounsel, visit www.incloudcounsel.com/work/.
About InCloudCounsel
InCloudCounsel is a legal technology company that combines some of the world's best corporate attorneys with cloud-based software to offer a scalable, end-to-end solution for negotiating and managing routine legal work. InCloudCounsel has helped some of the world's leading companies effectively streamline their processes, free up resources, and achieve substantial cost savings.
InCloudCounsel is a legal technology company that helps highly experienced corporate lawyers achieve the freedom to practice law without the geographic or time constraints of traditional law firm employment, giving them the opportunity to pursue other passions in life, from starting a business to traveling the world to starting a family.
Media Contact:
Brin Segal
[email protected]
+1.310.907.6444
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST