LG Innovative HVAC Solutions Take 2019 AHR Expo By Storm

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics ushers in the New Year with its robust 2019 lineup of commercial, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions – including industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology, customizable and flexible control systems, powerful new heating capabilities and variety of design tools – all on display this week at the 2019 AHR Expo in Atlanta.
The centerpiece of LG's commercial HVAC solutions at this year's show is a major enhancement to its flagship Multi VTM 5 air-source VRF system to include LGRED° technology (see separate press release). Also featured at AHR Expo are the new and award-winning products, including the upgraded Vertical Air Handler Unit (VAHU), advanced AC Smart 5 Controller, redesigned High Static Ducted indoor unit and the innovative Air Handler Unit (AHU) Conversion Kit was named as a Finalist for an AHR Innovation Award.
"LG is committed to propelling the industry forward with limitless vision and innovative, powerful technologies to deliver a complete solution to our partners and customers," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "With the 2019 AHR Expo taking place near our hometown, we will be showcasing our most advanced lineup of heating and cooling solutions, innovative controls and industry-leading tools for commercial and residential applications, in 2019 and beyond."
LG Vertical Air Handler Unit (VAHU)
Previewing at AHR 2019 is LG latest vertical air handling units (VAHUs) for ducted residential and light commercial applications. Providing superior design flexibility of the four-way installation capabilities (vertically, horizontally from the left or right, or inverted with a down flow conversion kit), the new VAHUs now features a constant CFM motor which maintains a constant air flow for better efficiency and comfort. The VAHUs are Wi-Fi capable, allowing homeowners to control their heating and cooling needs through the LG SmartThinQ® app. The new VAHUs will be available through LG distributors in spring of 2019.
LG Multi V™ 5 now with LGRED° Technology
Launching at AHR Expo 2019, the flagship product in LG's state-of-the-art air-source VRF systems, the Multi V 5 now boasts an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°F with the addition of LGRED° heat technology making it the ideal year-round VRF solution.
The LG Multi V 5 is available from 6- to 42-tons, with a choice of three-phase 208V, 230V or 460V electrical power as heat recovery/heat pump outdoor units; the 20-ton unit representing the largest tonnage in the smallest, single frame footprint on the market today. A smaller and lighter solution, the Multi V 5 20-ton not only reduces footprint requirements, but also helps to reduce installation costs.
While the footprint of the Multi V 5 is reduced, its performance is increased. The Multi V 5 has exclusive features such as Advanced Smart Load Control that proactively addresses the impact of pending weather changes ensuring optimal comfort for all of the building occupants. The Multi V 5 also features LG Intelligent Heating technology that defrosts as needed rather than responding once frost has reached a preset point. On top of active response capabilities, the Multi V 5 also features a biomimetic fan design that draws from nature's design and enables the unit to operate more efficiently and increase airflow while reducing the perceived noise level by approximately 20 percent.
LG AC Smart 5 Controller
Debuting at AHR 2019 the next generation of LG's advanced VRF controls, the AC Smart 5 remote controller. With its new HTML5-based graphical user interface, the AC Smart 5 provides an intuitive way to monitor and control LG air conditioning units and LG RTDOAS whether on the integrated 10.2-inch LCD touchscreen or via the user's preferred web browser. As a BACnet™ Gateway, the AC Smart 5 combines its user interface with the open BACnet protocol for native integration of LG systems to a number of building automation platforms for cohesive building management. Additionally, the AC Smart 5 now comes with a host of standard commands and reports to further streamline and improve operational efficiency. The AC Smart 5 will be available spring 2019.
High Static Ducted Indoor Unit
Debuting at AHR 2019 is LG's newly redesigned high static ducted units. With a cleaner chassis design, the LG high static ducted units have a reduced height and overall width with the control box enabling for maximized design space. In addition to the reduction in size, the new design is lighter and features bottom access to the control board for improved installation, commissioning and maintenance. The new high static ducted indoor units come in a range of capacities and will be made available in spring 2019.
Attendees of the world's largest industry trade show for HVAC engineers, contractors, distributors and other trade professionals visiting LG's booth C7209 can interact with the latest LG air conditioning technologies and award-winning products.
For more information on LG products featured at the 2019 AHR Expo, visit the LG Electronics booth or lgahrexpo.com. Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG's air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.
About LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies
The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-innovative-hvac-solutions-take-2019-ahr-expo-by-storm-300777469.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST