LG Innovative HVAC Solutions Take 2019 AHR Expo By Storm

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics ushers in the New Year with its robust 2019 lineup of commercial, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions – including industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology, customizable and flexible control systems, powerful new heating capabilities and variety of design tools – all on display this week at the 2019 AHR Expo in Atlanta.

The centerpiece of LG's commercial HVAC solutions at this year's show is a major enhancement to its flagship Multi VTM 5 air-source VRF system to include LGRED° technology (see separate press release). Also featured at AHR Expo are the new and award-winning products, including the upgraded Vertical Air Handler Unit (VAHU), advanced AC Smart 5 Controller, redesigned High Static Ducted indoor unit and the innovative Air Handler Unit (AHU) Conversion Kit was named as a Finalist for an AHR Innovation Award.

"LG is committed to propelling the industry forward with limitless vision and innovative, powerful technologies to deliver a complete solution to our partners and customers," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "With the 2019 AHR Expo taking place near our hometown, we will be showcasing our most advanced lineup of heating and cooling solutions, innovative controls and industry-leading tools for commercial and residential applications, in 2019 and beyond."

LG Vertical Air Handler Unit (VAHU)

Previewing at AHR 2019 is LG latest vertical air handling units (VAHUs) for ducted residential and light commercial applications. Providing superior design flexibility of the four-way installation capabilities (vertically, horizontally from the left or right, or inverted with a down flow conversion kit), the new VAHUs now features a constant CFM motor which maintains a constant air flow for better efficiency and comfort. The VAHUs are Wi-Fi capable, allowing homeowners to control their heating and cooling needs through the LG SmartThinQ® app. The new VAHUs will be available through LG distributors in spring of 2019.

LG Multi V™ 5 now with LGRED° Technology

Launching at AHR Expo 2019, the flagship product in LG's state-of-the-art air-source VRF systems, the Multi V 5 now boasts an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°F with the addition of LGRED° heat technology making it the ideal year-round VRF solution.

The LG Multi V 5 is available from 6- to 42-tons, with a choice of three-phase 208V, 230V or 460V electrical power as heat recovery/heat pump outdoor units; the 20-ton unit representing the largest tonnage in the smallest, single frame footprint on the market today. A smaller and lighter solution, the Multi V 5 20-ton not only reduces footprint requirements, but also helps to reduce installation costs.

While the footprint of the Multi V 5 is reduced, its performance is increased. The Multi V 5 has exclusive features such as Advanced Smart Load Control that proactively addresses the impact of pending weather changes ensuring optimal comfort for all of the building occupants. The Multi V 5 also features LG Intelligent Heating technology that defrosts as needed rather than responding once frost has reached a preset point. On top of active response capabilities, the Multi V 5 also features a biomimetic fan design that draws from nature's design and enables the unit to operate more efficiently and increase airflow while reducing the perceived noise level by approximately 20 percent.

LG AC Smart 5 Controller

Debuting at AHR 2019 the next generation of LG's advanced VRF controls, the AC Smart 5 remote controller. With its new HTML5-based graphical user interface, the AC Smart 5 provides an intuitive way to monitor and control LG air conditioning units and LG RTDOAS whether on the integrated 10.2-inch LCD touchscreen or via the user's preferred web browser. As a BACnet™ Gateway, the AC Smart 5 combines its user interface with the open BACnet protocol for native integration of LG systems to a number of building automation platforms for cohesive building management. Additionally, the AC Smart 5 now comes with a host of standard commands and reports to further streamline and improve operational efficiency. The AC Smart 5 will be available spring 2019.

High Static Ducted Indoor Unit

Debuting at AHR 2019 is LG's newly redesigned high static ducted units. With a cleaner chassis design, the LG high static ducted units have a reduced height and overall width with the control box enabling for maximized design space. In addition to the reduction in size, the new design is lighter and features bottom access to the control board for improved installation, commissioning and maintenance. The new high static ducted indoor units come in a range of capacities and will be made available in spring 2019.

Attendees of the world's largest industry trade show for HVAC engineers, contractors, distributors and other trade professionals visiting LG's booth C7209 can interact with the latest LG air conditioning technologies and award-winning products.

For more information on LG products featured at the 2019 AHR Expo, visit the LG Electronics booth or lgahrexpo.com. Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG's air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

About LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-innovative-hvac-solutions-take-2019-ahr-expo-by-storm-300777469.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA