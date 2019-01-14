Duty Zero by cdf Evolves the Consumer Experience with Mobile Shopping Solutions Developed by Diebold Nixdorf

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce, has partnered with Duty Zero by cdf to enable a digital customer experience for six stores within the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).
Duty Zero by cdf is the retail brand of the China Duty Free Group (CDFG) and Lagardère Travel Retail joint venture in HKIA. To increase convenience for travelers who may not have time to shop or do not want to carry bulky items while traveling, CDFG partnered with Diebold Nixdorf to launch a customer-facing mobile app powered by the digital retail capabilities of DN Vynamic™ software. The app allows incoming travelers to pre-order food and liquor up to three days in advance and collect from Duty Zero by cdf's pick-up counter at HKIA's arrivals hall. The service will be soon extended to departures.
The Diebold Nixdorf solution connects digital shopping to the physical stores, offering CDFG's customers a seamless shopping experience. To take advantage of the pre-ordering service, customers can download the mobile app and choose to pay at the store by cash, credit card, AliPay or WeChat. Customers are guaranteed a hassle-free shopping experience since items are available for ordering and pick-up 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an extra incentive to use the mobile app, China Duty Free offers online customers the same promotions that are in-store and plans to offer app-exclusive promotions for special occasions.
"The Duty Zero by cdf customer app is one of our greatest achievements, and we firmly believe it will not only drive customer engagement and satisfaction, but also generate additional sales," said China Duty Free Group President Charles Chen.
For even more convenience and speed pre-orders, checkout can be completed entirely mobile by store associates' via handheld devices running Vynamic POS. Since shoppers approve and pay with their smartphone in a fraction of time anywhere in the store, CDFG is better positioned to serve the needs of hurried airport passengers.
Diebold Nixdorf's leading solutions directly address retailers' increasing need for transformative technology to support a radically changing retail landscape. The company's DN Vynamic™ Retail Software Suite has accrued multiple acknowledgements from top analysts since launching in 2017. The "Forrester Wave™ Point of Service Q3 2018" recognized Diebold Nixdorf as a Strong Performer. According to Forrester, "Diebold Nixdorf offers excellence in store operations [and] demonstrated impressive back-office and POS maintenance capability […]." Diebold Nixdorf received the highest score among all participating vendors in the "product strategy and vision" criterion. The company was ranked in the Top 5 both within RBR's Global POS Software 2018 study and IHL's Retail POS/mPOS Global Software Market report 2018.
"Our solution connects multiple systems that work together to create a seamless shopping journey for travelers," said Bernard Grellier, general manager, Retail Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf. "With the Vynamic Checkout and Vynamic Mobile Retail solutions, we enable China Duty Free Group to stay connected with its consumers at all times."
About China Duty Free Group
CDFG is the leading duty free operator in China's duty free industry after over 30 years of rapid development, now operating 248 duty free stores across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South East Asia. Besides operating world largest single duty free shop - Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, CDFG's parent company China National Travel Service Group, is China's largest tourism group following the strategic merger of CTS Group and CITS Group in 2016.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently.
As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duty-zero-by-cdf-evolves-the-consumer-experience-with-mobile-shopping-solutions-developed-by-diebold-nixdorf-300777554.html
SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST