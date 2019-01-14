Delta Showcases IoT-Enabled Smart Energy-Saving Solutions for Buildings at AHR 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, today unveiled, at the 2019 AHR Expo, a broad portfolio of IoT-enabled energy-saving solutions capable of enhancing operating cost efficiency and tenant comfort in buildings. The showcase, which includes building automation systems from subsidiaries Delta Controls Inc. and LOYTEC, features the UNO® Indoor Environmental Quality Solution, an innovative platform that facilitates seamless and strategic control to ensure the optimal balance between indoor air quality (CO2, TVOC, PM2.5, etc.), energy efficiency and comfort. Delta Controls' O3 Sensor Hub is a complete sensor package that provides building automation systems with the data needed to make economical and occupant-friendly decisions. LOYTEC's new LIOB-AIR20 Area Controller is capable of enabling VAV, lighting, sunblind and room control, which significantly reduces overall system installation and integration costs.
"Expectations for commercial buildings are rapidly becoming more sophisticated," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Americas. "Tenants want environments that can adapt to their preferences or be controlled from smart devices, as this is what they can now experience at home. Having the right building IoT infrastructure is and continues to be critical for meeting these changing expectations. With an industry-leading portfolio of integrated building control and automation solutions, Delta is well-suited to help any facility become IoT-enabled."
Delta's booth, located at #C5307, will present the following solutions:
UNO® Indoor Environmental Quality Solution
The UNO® solution facilitates seamless and strategic control to ensure the optimal balance between indoor air quality, energy efficiency and comfort. It creates a dynamic responding indoor environment for building occupants by integrating the UNOsense IoT-architecture indoor quality sensor, the UNOac VRF air conditioning system, the UNOerv energy recovery ventilation system, and a fully-integrated cloud based service that supports all IoT protocols & applications (python, NodeJS, php, etc). This solution is best suitable for fragmented multi-zones, such as schools (classrooms, etc.) and retail chains, where quick setup and scalable cloud services are required.
UNOsense monitors indoor levels of CO2, TVOC, PM2.5, temperature, humidity, pressure as well as ambience light. The analyzed data guides the operation of the UNOac to enhance comfortable indoor temperature levels without compromising energy efficiency. The UNOerv provides fresh outdoor air through a three-layer filter capable of blocking 99.9% of PM2.5 particles.
Smart Building Automation Solutions
Among the building IoT and control technologies featured at the event will be the Delta Controls' O3 family of products, including the fully programmable native BACnet O3 Room Controller, the O3 Sensor Hub, and the O3 App for on-the-go control. With a top-down view from the center of the room, the O3 Sensor Hub detects motion, sound, light, and temperature with new levels of accuracy. Using a complete sensor package, the O3 provides building automation systems with the data needed to make economical and occupant-friendly decisions. It eliminates visual clutter from your space with O3's consolidated sensor array. With sensor fusion, the O3 Sensor Hub detects occupancy, temperature and lighting using a variety of sources. The O3 proactively makes adjustments to comfort before occupants even notice. With less equipment to install and fewer subnetworks to manage, customers will save time and money with no sacrifice to functionality.
LOYTEC will unveil its LIOB-AIR20 Area Controller, which is capable of providing VAV, lighting, sunblind and room control to reduce overall system installation and integration costs significantly. LOYTEC's IP-based building management platform, featuring compatibility with all open protocols commonly used in building control (BACnet, LonMark, KNX, DALI, Modbus, M-bus, EnOcean, etc.), is an integral part of Delta's capabilities to enable comprehensive building control across building sub-systems such as HVAC, lighting, energy generation, energy storage, EV charging and surveillance.
Control Technology Enablers for Building Automation Applications
Delta's industrial automation solutions for the HVAC industry will also be in-booth. One of the highlights being showcased from this portfolio is the Fan/Pump Vector Control Drive CP2000 Series, an advanced, versatile, and energy-saving sensor-less vector control drive for fan and pump applications. Available in 230, 480, 600, 690VAC inputs and power rating from 1HP to 840 HP, the CP2000 is perfect for fans, pumps, and HVAC applications.
In addition, the CP2000 features built-in Modbus and BACnet connectivity. This allows for integration with Delta's control technologies, such as the Delta Controls eZVFD, an entiliZONE VFD controller module. This pairing reduces hardware and wiring, while enabling remote commissioning, adding onboard intelligence, and allowing for off-site drive configuration. All these benefits simplify the building's network and save time and money during installation.
Fan Technology & Cabinet Thermal Solutions
Delta's EC fan and blower technology is tested to meet extreme environmental conditions, while providing superior performance. Compared to traditional AC belt-driven systems, Delta's EC technology is longer lasting and uses 30 percent less energy. Standard and customized EC fan and blower designs are available for a range of industries and applications including in-row cooling, air handing units, chillers, and evaporative condensers.
Delta will also be displaying new ceiling fans and the expansion of their line of Delta Breez Integrity Series energy efficient, low noise bath fans. Features within this series of bathroom exhaust products, include built-in humidity sensing and dimmable edge-lit LED lighting, with an optional Bluetooth® speaker. All Delta Breez Integrity series fans boast brushless DC motor technology and are ENERGY STAR®-qualified. Some models can even exceed ENERGY STAR® efficiency requirements by more than 300 percent.
Next generation cabinet thermal management solutions will also be featured in-booth. Cabinet thermoelectric coolers, air conditioners, heaters, and heat exchangers will be showcased as well. Delta's thermal management solutions offer low power consumption, low noise, and compact designs.
About Delta
Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.
Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.
For further information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-americas.com
Media Contacts:
PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)
Sean Welch, +1-407-734-7330
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-showcases-iot-enabled-smart-energy-saving-solutions-for-buildings-at-ahr-2019-300777481.html
SOURCE Delta
