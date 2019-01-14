SOLiD Announces 5G Solutions Platform and Debuts GENESIS DAS at Verizon VZTUF XIII

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building and public safety infrastructure, today announced the debut of the SOLiD GENESIS DAS for fiber-to the-edge solution needs, and announced an expanded set of capabilities for the SOLiD ALLIANCE platform to meet the needs of 5G and 4G solutions for the coming years.
Ken Sandfeld, President of SOLiD Americas, said, "The SOLiD ALLIANCE platform is a proven leader for in-building solutions such as stadiums, arenas, airports, subways, and commercial buildings. Our record of success is a testament to the platform. Today, the ALLIANCE platform already supports 5G NR (New Radio). As we look to the future, and to avoid the rip-and -replace strategy many in the industry do, we'll be enhancing platform capabilities to support CBRS, mmWave and other advanced solutions soon."
He continues, "While others talk about deploying 5G solutions, SOLiD is already deploying 5G solutions in South Korea. SOLiD has already delivered the world's first commercially deployed 5G repeater to SKT. We were selected as SKT's preferred partner on July 13, 2018 and then deployed units on December 1, 2018 when SKT did its first 5G air transmission. SKT is going to commercially deploy these over-the-air repeaters nation-wide in South Korea, starting with the Seoul metropolitan area. SOLiD will also provide 5G mobile front-haul solutions for the leading Korean MNO.
We are proud to be among the first companies in the world delivering infrastructure for 5G deployments."
Sandfeld also adds, "Here at Verizon's VZTUF XIII, we are very pleased to showcase SOLID GENESIS DAS to address the needs of customers who want a software based, fiber-to-the- edge solution, designed to meet the requirements of the middleprise market."
The GENESIS approach incorporates innovative software and hardware features that simplify installation and configuration, delivers 100% user control, and increases flexibility for all vertical market segments and applications.
With enhanced software functionality designed to lower labor cost and leverage remote configuration and commissioning combined with a standards-based, fiber-to-the-edge infrastructure, SOLiD's approach fits seamlessly with today's middleprise requirements.
SOLiD will be training attendees on SOLiD GENESIS DAS at VZTUF XIII, at the Hilton Austin Hotel, Austin, Texas. Training sessions titled "SOLiD DAS Roadmap and Roundtable Discussion" will provide hands-on training of SOLID's GENESIS DAS solutions. One session will run on Monday, January 14 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm in Room 400. The second session will be held on Tuesday, January 15 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm in Room 408. SOLiD is also exhibiting at VZTUF XIII at booth number 55.
For more information about the ALLIANCE and GENESIS platforms, visit www.solid.com.
About SOLiD
SOLiD (https://www.solid.com) helps keep people stay connected and safe in a rapidly-changing world through a portfolio of RF Amplifier, RF Radio, and Optical Transport solutions. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world's best-known and most challenging venues including leading hospitals; professional, and college sports venues; government, university and Fortune 500 corporate buildings and campuses; international airports and metropolitan subways; and other high-profile sites. For further information on SOLiD DAS, Backhaul and Fronthaul solutions, go to www.solid.com or call 888-409-9997.
Contact:
SOLiD
Tim Moynihan, SVP, Marketing
[email protected]
914-420-5264
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-announces-5g-solutions-platform-and-debuts-genesis-das-at-verizon-vztuf-xiii-300776914.html
SOURCE SOLiD
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:45 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 14, 2019 08:15 AM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 14, 2019 07:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:30 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 14, 2019 06:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 14, 2019 05:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 14, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 13, 2019 07:00 PM EST