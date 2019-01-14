Retailers See Triple-Digit Gains Using Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF Big Show -- Thirty-five percent of shoppers feel today's brands do not care enough about personalizing their shopping experiences according to Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences. When retailers do invest in personalization it pays, as proved in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Episerver.
What the Forrester study found via thorough customer interviews and subsequent financial analysis was Episerver Digital Experience Cloud's AI-powered personalization produces, on average, 5 percent incremental conversion improvement and 5.5 percent incremental basket size improvement, amounting to over 10 percent possible revenue uplift from personalization alone. On the whole, the study concluded that customers using Episerver Digital Experience Cloud see a 443 percent return on investment (ROI) in three years (see how, here).
"The sum of all parts equals an unmatched ROI for customers on Episerver Digital Experience Cloud," said Ed Kennedy, senior director of commerce at Episerver. "When we start to break down those figures, it's proved that by using real-time and historical behavior to personalize product presentation, calls-to-action and messaging, digital commerce leaders and retail merchandisers benefit from increased units per order, average order values (AOV) and conversion rates on Episerver. Personalization pays off and Episerver provides an easy, smart way to get started on every channel."
Retail organizations can extend personalization to improve experiences and business results online and in-store by integrating with their preferred enterprise resource planning (ERP) and/or customer relationship management (CRM) solution. For example, Episerver delivers out-of-the box connectors for Dynamics 365, AX and NAV as well as Dynamics 365 CRM – all backed by
Microsoft Azure.
"The power of personalization is that it pays dividends for customer experience and company outcomes," said Greg Jones, director of business strategy for worldwide retail at Microsoft. "Microsoft's solutions enable retailers to provide their customers with a seamless, personalized shopping experience, and Episerver Digital Experience Cloud, available on Microsoft AppSource, supports the critical areas of personalized execution and commerce delivery online."
To meet savvy shoppers' needs for smarter online experiences, retailers are turning to Episerver to help transform their digital infrastructure. Fast-growing furniture retailer Living Spaces re-platformed to Episerver Digital Experience Cloud from a home-rolled digital commerce system, resulting in significant increases in net new users, AOVs and conversion rates in the first seven months after launch.
"Thanks to Episerver and our partner Luminos Labs, Living Spaces was able to quickly see results from our re-platforming project that better serves the needs of our customers," said Pete Franco, vice president of e-commerce at Living Spaces. "We're continually pushing the envelope of what digital and in-store experiences should feel and function like, to give furniture shoppers the confidence they need to make the best purchases for their homes and offices. From a business standpoint, the launch of the new infrastructure was overnight, with no downtime and no measurable negative impact on relevant website functions, allowing us to transform our digital commerce experience with no lost time."
Learn more about the power of personalizing content and commerce in the cloud at Booth #1533 at NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show & Expo on Jan. 14 and 15 at Javits Center in New York City. Download a complimentary copy of Episerver's Forrester TEI study, here and/or Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines – in which Episerver placed furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis overall.
About Episerver
Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.
Contacts:
Rachel Teitt
Director, Analyst and Public Relations
+1 614 817 1847
[email protected]
Amberly Dressler
Manager, Analyst and Public Relations
+1 714 851 5794
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailers-see-triple-digit-gains-using-episerver-digital-experience-cloud-300777459.html
SOURCE Episerver
