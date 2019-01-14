The Wait Is Over -- MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® now available nationwide

|By PR Newswire
|
January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamer informed. Gamer approved. MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® is now available nationwide.
Media and gamers alike were excited after the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL beta launch in December.
"MTN DEW AMP did a really good job of having gamers help with the product… They are coming out with a drink made specifically for us. I feel like this is a good thing for us, and we should try to take part with this movement that they are trying to do for our team and gamers in general." – Kenneth "Kehnee" Rann (Dignitas)
"The MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL team made a great product and we know the Greenwall is going to love it. The tactile grip on the can, the resealable lid, the flavors… this product is perfect for all gamers." -- Ryan Musselman (President of Infinite Esports & Entertainment)
"Not going to lie, this cap idea is genius" – Nick "Maniac" Kershner (OpTic Gaming)
"I think they did a lot of studying and listening to what we really want as gamers – like help to keep focused in big tournaments – which is really important for us…I [also] really liked the new lid. It was completely different from other drinks and it is easy access for us." – Emmalee "Emuhleet" Garrido (Dignitas)
As a product refresher:
- The can is made just for gamers. It has a re-sealable lid that helps keep the beverage cold and fresh longer, and a no-slip grip texture similar to gaming hardware – both which can help keep rigs safe from spills.
- MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL contains ingredients, caffeine and theanine, that together have been shown to improve accuracy and alertness.
- MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is available in 16 oz. cans in four vitamin-charged and caffeine-boosted flavors: Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original DEW. Find it online and in the energy door section of retail stores.
MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also teaming up with two of the biggest names in gaming – video game publisher Ubisoft and the world's largest independent esports company, ESL – to bring gamers the content and access they crave.
With Ubisoft, the company behind the popular Assassin's Creed game franchise, MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL will deliver valuable assets within the most highly anticipated games, including the upcoming Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Purchases of the new beverage will provide access to the private beta for The Division 2 and more throughout the year. Access to the beta, through this promotion, is available through purchase at WMT.com and will be available for consumers at select Walmart retail stores.
MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also now the official global beverage partner of major global events within the ESL ecosystem. Expect unique, interactive onsite experiences at ESL's premier competitions, ESL One, Intel® Extreme Masters and ESL Pro League.
MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also expanding its professional gaming roster to include leading esports organization, Counter Logic Gaming. CLG joins the brand's current roster of Team Dignitas, Immortals, SK Gaming – and most recently, Team OpTic.
For more information, check out www.GameFuel.com, Facebook.com/MountainDew, or on Twitter at @mountaindew.
About MTN DEW® AMP®
MTN DEW® AMP® represents the rejoining of two tentpole brands within the PepsiCo family, infusing new excitement into the AMP portfolio by bringing it back to its roots as MTN DEW AMP. MTN DEW AMP includes MTN DEW® AMP® and MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL®. For more information, check out Facebook.com/MountainDew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
CONTACT
Sebastian Masmela
[email protected]
212.373.6203
Emily Amato
[email protected]
914.253.3575
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wait-is-over----mtn-dew-amp-game-fuel-now-available-nationwide-300777601.html
SOURCE PepsiCo
