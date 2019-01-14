LogiSense Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

|By PR Newswire
|

|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogiSense, a global leader in usage-based rating and subscription billing solutions announced today that they have appointed Adam Howatson, as their new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its next phase of innovation and growth.
In his new role at LogiSense, Howatson will take over from founder and current CEO, Flavio Gomes, whom will now move into the role of Executive Chairman where he will continue to provide strategic vision and counsel while continuing to support the customer, sales and marketing efforts of the company.
"I have known Adam for nearly two decades and have had the pleasure to work alongside him as a valued member of our board. He is an exceptionally talented professional with a proven track record of execution, leadership and vision. When the time came to identify the right successor for LogiSense It was clear that Adam would bring the large scale business operations experience that we need to fulfill our global potential. I look forward to supporting Adam and helping him drive exponential growth." - Flavio Gomes, Executive Chairman of the Board, LogiSense.
LogiSense's Board issued the following statement: "Adam Howatson brings deep industry experience at driving growth with large scale enterprises. With his broad experience in the enterprise software market, we are confident that Adam will deliver diligent and compelling insights that will allow LogiSense to accelerate growth in key markets and far surpass our competitor's customer experience and technical innovation in the rating and subscription billing space."
Previously in his career at OpenText, Howatson amassed an impressive track record of delivering successful results in myriad of roles across the organization. Heading up Product and Engineering organizations, Howatson was at the helm of a multi-market portfolio in excess of 1 billion USD in revenue composed of enterprise-grade content management, customer experience and business process management solutions for Global 10,000 customers. Most recently, Howatson held the position at OpenText of Chief Marketing Officer, including leadership of the company's Global Partnerships & Alliances organization. During his 17-year tenure, Howatson was pivotal in OpenText's growth and scale from approximately 150 million USD in revenue to near 2.8 billion USD with employee base growth from approximately 500 to 12,000 people world-wide.
"Put simply, I'm here to lead LogiSense in its next phase of innovation and growth. The team has already established strong credibility with impressive customers as a leading billing provider - now it's time to take that foundation and deliver continued growth and innovation for our customers and partners," said Howatson. "With our next generation of innovative technology being released in early 2019, we will continue to provide customers with the flexibility to launch new innovative products and services at the pace, scale and performance they need to beat the competition. Whether they are an IoT provider, UCaaS operator or an enterprise with complex billing or subscription requirements - LogiSense will be the only platform that can offer the capacity to execute and out-compete on their current and future business models, with configuration, not code." Howatson's CEO appointment was effective January 2, 2019.
LogiSense is known for their expertise in solving the most complex billing problems allowing their customers to innovate while maintaining a level of back office agility not yet seen in these markets.
Founded in 1998, LogiSense currently employs 70 employees in their head office located in Cambridge, Ontario. Over the past three years, LogiSense has been making considerable investments into its existing technology, positioning itself for an explosive next phase of growth.
About LogiSense
LogiSense provides licensed and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) usage rating, mediation and subscription billing solutions for the Internet of Things, telecommunications, unified communications and enterprise service providers. LogiSense's carrier-grade solutions are built on its proprietary, real-time usage rating and subscription billing platform, LogiSense Billing. LogiSense designed the solution from the ground-up to be service, medium and provider agnostic, enabling it to grow with customers as they evolve their business operations and end user offerings. Providing the flexibility and scalability to address the service, billing and back-office realities facing today's rapidly-evolving service providers and enterprises. Founded in 1998, LogiSense currently services more than 40 customers in six countries. More info: http://www.logisense.com | Twitter: @LogiSense | Linkedin:LogiSense on Linkedin
SOURCE LogiSense
