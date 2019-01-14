COLOTRAQ CEO, Dany Bouchedid, to Lead Panel Discussion of the Impact of Next Gen Technologies on the Data Center Industry

|By PR Newswire
January 14, 2019
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COLOTRAQ, the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for data center infrastructure and cloud services, announced today that its CEO, Dany Bouchedid, was selected to moderate a panel discussion at the Data Center World conference in Phoenix, Arizona on March 19-22. The session is entitled "The Impact of Next-Gen Technologies Such as Hybrid Cloud, IoT, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency on the Data Center Industry," and will be focusing on expert insights on how these next-generation technologies are impacting the data center industry both from a supply/demand perspective, as well as the competitive landscape.
Dany was able to assemble a standout panel of subject matter experts that include Lisa Marks-Canty (CEO) of ChainNinja Blockchain Solutions, Michael Levy (Director, Product Management – Data Center Solutions) of RackSpace, Tina Gravel (SVP – Global Channels and Alliances) of Cyxtera and Nikesh Kalra (Director of Product Management and Emerging Services) of Equinix.
"This event is unique in the way it focuses on delivering the best vendor-neutral education to IT and Data Center professionals," said Bouchedid. "This conference is addressing critical industry challenges and issues with real actionable solutions," continued Bouchedid.
COLOTRAQ will also be exhibiting at the conference and they will be demonstrating the features and capabilities of DCITRAQ, their industry leading cloud-based platform for sourcing data center infrastructure services such as Colocation, Cloud, Connectivity and Cybersecurity.
The conference will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center on March 19-22 and will feature IT Infrastructure and Data Center professionals, executives and thought leaders from a wide array of companies. Topics this year will include cutting edge trends, operations, security and risk management and leadership strategy among several others. For more information on this event, click here
About COLOTRAQ
COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for data center infrastructure (DCI) such as colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, COLOTRAQ has been helping find DCI solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. COLOTRAQ can instantly match customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of data center space and related managed or network services.
