Consumer Automotive Innovator, Trusted.Sale, Launches Pilot Program for Private Vehicle Sellers and Buyers

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted.Sale, the first end-to-end transaction platform for the private sale of vehicles, announces today the launch of its pilot program, allowing a small group of people early access to the unique platform before opening widely to the public later this year. Trusted.Sale is leading the innovation in private used vehicle sales, introducing both safety measures and ease of sale with each transaction.
While selling or buying a vehicle directly has its financial benefits, historically there are pitfalls as well. Traditionally, the private used vehicle buying/selling process takes six to eight weeks of time and presents both buyer and seller with a potential safety risk by the need to meet up with strangers to test drive and complete the transaction. Sellers also have to go through the arduous tasks of signing up for accounts, then creating and updating listings for their vehicle on popular private party listing sites, including Craigslist, AutoTrader, Cars.com, Facebook Marketplace and dozens more. In addition, buyers are left without the benefits of both finance and warranty options.
All of that goes away with Trusted.Sale, which verifies the identity and contact information of both parties to reduce the risk associated with meeting an anonymous buyer or seller. Additionally, the platform manages the secure transfer of money from the buyer to the seller, creating a cashless transaction. Buyers can schedule meet-ups at designated safe zones, without fear of carrying large amounts of cash on their person. To add even more value, Trusted.Sale offers the opportunity for buyers to finance the vehicle and to receive a warranty, providing true full service. What's more, sellers can create their vehicle listing quickly and easily on Trusted Sale which then automatically will post the vehicle for sale and manage the ad listing on over 100 of the most popular marketplaces including Facebook Marketplace, CarGurus and more, with just a click of a button.
"We're excited to launch this pilot program to help make it safer and easier for vehicle sellers and buyers everywhere to interact and transact across any online marketplaces and classified ads," said founder, Paul Brobson. "With over 40 million used private vehicles sold or traded-in each year in the USA, there is a real need for this level of innovation to help consumers sell fast and make more, but do so safely using modern technologies."
Trusted.Sale, ranked among the top five startups at the Atlanta Startup Battle in May 2018, edging out over 500 other applicants, has sealed partnerships with best-in-class organizations including http://www.stripe.com, http://www.evidentid.com, http://www.instavin.com, http://www.royaladmin.com, http://www.myautoloan.com, http://www.nationaldetailpros.com, and http://www.lemonsquad.com.
To request access to the pilot, visit TrustedCarSale.com. Users accepted into the pilot will be granted free access to use the platform for the duration of the pilot in exchange for their feedback.
About Trusted.Sale – Trusted.Sale is an organization dedicated to facilitating safe interactions and transactions. Trusted.Sale's anti-fraud, anti-scam transaction platform enables buyers and sellers to safely transact with confidence. Trusted.Sale enables safe-selling in all peer-to-peer purchase environments - including, but not limited to, classified ads, online marketplaces and mobile apps. To learn more, visit Trusted.Sale or follow Trusted.Sale on Twitter and Facebook.
SOURCE Trusted Sale
