OptConnect's Andrew DeLaMare Recognized as 2019 SAMY Award Winner

|January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OptConnect, a leader in the managed wireless connectivity industry, today announced that Andrew DeLaMare, Key Accounts Manager at OptConnect, was recognized as Sales Professional of the Year by Utah Business Magazine. The SAMY (Sales & Marketer of the Year) awards recognize Utah's top sales and marketing talent—professionals who have had a measurable impact on their company's bottom line.
Since joining OptConnect in 2012, DeLaMare has driven over 50% of all sales. He is a natural born leader who works hard to ensure that his team is successful. He sets a strong example of accountability and progress and dedicates himself day after day to make sure he is doing everything he can to help his customers be successful.
"Having Andrew as an employee has set a tone for the entire sales team to consistently give their best and learn from any mistakes," said Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect. "He monitors the day to day, coaches his team, and encourages passion and purpose for the business."
This award comes after OptConnect's recent honor as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Utah from Utah Business Magazine. That award is due in large part to employees like DeLaMare who set the bar high and continue to inspire those around them.
"Time and time again we've seen Andrew exceed expectations and redefine what it means to be a great salesman," said Baird. "He is a leader, a mentor, and shining example of what it means to be a top tier sales professional."
SAMY winners will be honored at a luncheon at the Grand America on Thursday, January 17th.
For more information about OptConnect, please visit http://www.optconnect.com.
About Utah Business Magazine
Utah Business magazine is Utah's only statewide business publication. Olympus Publishers produces the monthly Utah Business magazine; an annual Book of Lists, comprehensive information and rankings about the state's industries, from accounting firms to web designers; the annual Business Utah, the official publication of Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Development; and the quarterly Wasatch Digital iQ magazine, which connects Utah's business and technology community and delivers a Daily iQ e-mail news service. For more information, please visit http://www.utahbusiness.com.
About OptConnect
OptConnect is an industry leader in the managed wireless connectivity space, based out of Kaysville, Utah. Primary Internet of Things (IoT) markets for OptConnect include ATMs, self-service kiosks, micro-markets, and digital signage. The company's solution focuses on providing safe, secure, reliable, and affordable connectivity by using a combination of proprietary device configurations, cloud-based remote monitoring software, and tight integration with cellular carriers. Additional information is available at http://www.optconnect.com.
SOURCE OptConnect
