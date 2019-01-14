Eckhart, Inc. Acquires Minneapolis based PRI Robotics & Automation, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
January 14, 2019 09:00 AM EST
WARREN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eckhart, Inc. announced today that it has acquired PRI Robotics & Automation, a specialty robotic systems integrator located in Plymouth, Minnesota. Eckhart is an Industry 4.0 leader that designs, builds, and integrates turn-key systems for the largest industrial companies in the world. Eckhart's suite of solutions includes AUTOCRAFT™ autonomous guided vehicles, collaborative robotics, 3D printing, automated conveyance & assembly systems, mechanical & electrical design services, simulation, and specialized ergonomic assembly line tools and equipment.
PRI Robotics & Automation, established in 1995, designs, builds, and integrates robotic systems for applications that include machine tending, assembly, dispensing, material removal, arc welding, and quality inspection. Located in the heart of the Twin Cities with direct access to nineteen Fortune 500 headquarters, one of the largest privately held companies in the world, and the 2nd largest medical device manufacturing center in the United States, PRI Robotics serves a diverse customer base spanning many industries and end markets.
John Quinn, President of PRI Robotics & Automation, said, "Our team has been designing and integrating highly engineered robotic systems for over 24 years. From welding safety critical products used out on the oil fields of North Dakota to completing the assembly of high precision medical devices in Puerto Rico, our team of technical experts deliver reliable solutions that make customers' lives easier. As companies accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technology, our team helps them build flexible manufacturing systems that improve safety, quality, and productivity by automating repetitive tasks." Quinn continued, "With an installed base that exceeds 500 systems, we sought a partner with an established track record of bringing innovation and new ideas to coworkers and customers. The integrity of Eckhart's leadership team, their proven commitment to invest locally, and their desire to expand solution offerings was compelling. Their continued investment in service and support represented a significant opportunity for both my coworkers and our customers to succeed."
Eckhart President & CEO Andy Storm said, "This acquisition signals our unwavering commitment to Industry 4.0 and the systems expertise we believe is requisite to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the manufacturing spectrum. PRI Robotics & Automation will help us expand and grow our footprint in the Twin Cities region, enable unmatched local service & support for our growing list of customers across America's heartland, and provide direct access to some of Eckhart's most valued technology partners who are also located in the Twin Cities."
Storm continued, "The unprecedented growth and continued geographic expansion of our company is a testament to the hard work of all Eckhart employees. As a team we will continue to seek out opportunities to help customers solve difficult problems and together we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies to industries that we believe will shape the future of the world."
About Eckhart, Inc.
With over 60 years of experience and based in Warren, Michigan, Eckhart engineers advanced industrial solutions that enhance the quality of life. Eckhart's proven portfolio of Industry 4.0 technology includes AUTOCRAFT™ autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), collaborative robotic systems, traditional robotics, assembly line design & simulation, 3D printing tool development & production, and ergonomic assembly tooling solutions for the world's largest manufacturers. Eckhart serves an established and loyal, blue-chip customer base of leading automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers that include General Mills, Cargill, Stryker Medical, Boeing, John Deere, Bradford White, and Schneider Electric. For additional information, please visit http://www.eckhartusa.com
About PRI Robotics
Established in 1995 and based in Plymouth, Minnesota, PRI Robotics & Automation has been designing, building, installing, and servicing robotic systems for over 24 years. Core solutions include automated machine tending, assembly, dispensing, material removal, arc welding, and quality inspection for the agriculture, refrigerated transportation, medical device, automotive, and outdoor/recreational industries. As one of less than thirty FANUC Certified Servicing Integrators in the United States, PRI Robotics & Automation provides industry leading service and support to an installed base that exceeds 500 robotic systems. PRI customers include Honeywell, Medtronic, Federal Mogul, Case New Holland, ThermoKing, Toro, Horton, Bobalee, and Post Consumer Brands. For additional information, please visit http://prirobotics.com
For further information, please contact:
Andrew P. Storm, President & CEO
Eckhart, Inc.
astorm(at)eckhartusa.com
(517) 321-7700
John Quinn, President
PRI Robotics & Automation, Inc.
jquinn(at)prirobotics.com
(763) 559 - 2115
SOURCE Eckhart, Inc.
