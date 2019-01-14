Sightly and Horizon Media Score Over 99% in IAS YouTube Brand Safety Measurement Beta

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sightly, a leading performance video advertising and analytics platform, and Horizon Media, a global leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights, today announced the results of a joint beta test using the newly released IAS YouTube Brand Safety and Suitability Solution. Sightly is the first Google Premier Partner to use IAS YouTube Brand Safety beta, and achieved over 99% brand safety for participating clients of Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency. Together, this partnership between Sightly, Horizon Media, and IAS aims to empower media buyers by ensuring brand suitable environments on YouTube through which advertisers can reach only the most pertinent and applicable audiences.
"Brand suitability in the form of context and brand safety is paramount for our clients advertising on YouTube," said Alex Stone, VP, Digital Investment, Horizon Media. "We need to ensure our clients that their advertising will only appear alongside brand suitable video content. In working with Sightly and IAS, our clients have increased assurance that their pre-roll video reaches the most interested viewers with the most relevant video ads, with further confidence in where these ads will appear."
IAS YouTube Brand Safety and Suitability uses different variables available via the YouTube data API to determine if YouTube videos pass or fail based on brand safety and suitability standards set by the advertiser. The failed inventory is then categorized according to brand risk, such as Adult Content and Violence.
In this beta test with Horizon Media clients, Sightly selected the most conservative risk thresholds against all of the categories and achieved a brand safety pass rate of over 99%. By utilizing an extensive real-time blacklist, coupled with people-based targeting models, Sightly was able to find the desired target audience in the most relevant brand safe placements on YouTube and the Google Video Network.
"We have always believed that in order to solve big industry challenges all parties have to work together and this YouTube Brand Safety solution is the perfect example of that," said Harmon Lyons, SVP of Global Business Development, IAS. "This solution not only helps protect brands for brand safety but gives advertisers the opportunity to be more selective in what types of videos fit their brand suitability needs."
"We are thrilled to be the first Google third-party partner to pilot IAS YouTube Brand Safety, and even more thrilled with the results of the beta program with Horizon Media," said Kristlyn Lyons, Director, Business Development and Partnerships, Sightly. "Achieving a brand safety pass rate of over 99% is a direct result of our focus on bringing the latest technology solutions to our clients that drive value and deliver better results."
About Sightly
Founded in 2013, Sightly is a performance video advertising and analytics platform that enables brands and agencies to deliver the most relevant messages to the most receptive viewers across every device on YouTube and other video destinations. Our software combines People-Centered Targeting® with ad personalization and campaign optimization data science to deliver performance KPIs across the entire customer journey. Learn more at http://www.sightly.com.
About IAS
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology company that empowers stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem to safely grow the world's leading brands. Using our ad intelligence, advertisers and publishers can protect their digital investments and maximize every impression to capture consumer attention on a global scale. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 13 countries. Our growth and innovation have been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50, Forbes America's Most Promising Companies, and I-COM's Smart Data Marketing Technology Company. Learn more at http://www.integralads.com.
About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc. is a global leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights and the second largest media agency in the US (Source: COMvergence Agency Report, May 2018). The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, and has estimated billings of $8.5 billion and over 2,000 employees. Recognized as one of the world's ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been recognized as U.S. Media Agency of the Year by Adweek and AdAge, and Independent Media Agency of the Year by Mediapost. Renowned for its incredible culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, AdAge, Crain's New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal. Bill Koenigsberg served as the Chairman of the 4A's Board of Directors from 2014 to 2017, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the 4A's Board of Directors. Bill was the first person from a media agency to hold this prestigious position in the 100-year history of the 4As, the marketing industry's leading trade association.
